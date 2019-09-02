Offers over £1.25million for Ayrshire estate

The country estate of Auchincruive in Ayrshire is now on the market.

Galbraith is offering a unique opportunity to buy 118 acres of prime Ayrshire countryside with significant development potential, located within three miles of Ayr.

For the last 85 years the estate was used as a campus for the West of Scotland College of Agriculture and SRUC.

There are a range of modern buildings used for agricultural and educational purposes and some important listed buildings.

In total, there are approximately 122,500 square feet of buildings, some of which are let and generating a rental income, and others suitable for sale or for demolition and redevelopment. There are 16 attractive houses and cottages on the site.

The estate was granted planning consent in 2012 for the development of up to 495 houses, a hotel, golf course, business premises and equestrian centre. Parts of the estate have been sold subsequently, however a substantial leasing and development opportunity remains. There is also the potential to develop a new community or scientific or educational establishment, within the estate’s spectacular landscaped grounds.

Bob Cherry of Galbraith said: ‘The Auchincruive Estate is a hidden gem which, with the right combination of renovation, leasing, sales and development, could produce one of Scotland’s most distinctive residential and commercial developments.”

‘Whilst enjoying a fantastic rural environment, the location of the Auchincruive Estate close to Ayr provides excellent facilities, and immediate proximity to the M77 offers rapid commuting opportunities into Glasgow. It is therefore very well placed to meet current housing demand in Ayrshire.’

The sale includes:

11,380 square metres of agricultural / educational / commercial buildings

16 houses

About 117.45 acres of land, for sale as a whole – including a 17-acre arboretum

Rent roll: £156,955 per annum

Planning permission in principle for mixed use development

Six listed buildings including an 80-room Hall of Residence

The agents will consider offers over £1.25m.

Full details of the property can be found at www.auchincruiveestate.com

