Offers over £1.15 million for three bedroom flat in St Andrews

A stunning home situated near the home of golf has been brought to the property market.

Standing proudly on one of St Andrews most desirable streets, The Scores (Gillespie Terrace), the property overlooks West Sands beach.

Presented by Knight Frank, Step Rock House is understood to date back to 1850. It was originally the residence of Lady Playfair before being split into two flats over two floors. Lower Flat forms the ground floor with a main door entrance and communal hallway.

Having been purchased back in 1982 by the current owners, the flat has been well maintained and retains many period features throughout.

This includes the two large reception rooms to the front with gas fireplaces, decorative corning and large bay windows with window seats to encapsulate the stunning coastal views.

The property has high ceilings throughout, traditional sash-and-case windows and hardwood flooring in the bedrooms.

The accommodation is as follows:

Communal hallway, entrance hall, living room (with gas fireplace), drawing room (with gas fireplace), three double bedrooms, shower room, family bathroom, dining kitchen, and boot room/utility room.

A door leads out from the boot room, to an enclosed courtyard to the rear with direct access onto Gillespie Wynd.

To the front, there is a small enclosed communal garden laid to lawn with a beech hedge.

Lower Flat, Step Rock House is situated on one of St Andrews’s most desirable streets, The Scores, and offers spectacular views across West Sands beach and inland across the golf courses.

The proximity to the famous Royal and Ancient Golf club and course make this flat the ideal location for any keen golfer.

The property is a short walk from the high street with direct access onto Gillespie Wynd lane via the courtyard to the rear. As well as three beaches and historic buildings, the town is also home to dozens of cafes, hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, boutique shops as well as recreational and cultural facilities.

It is also home to Scotland’s oldest university, founded in 1413.

West Sands beach, over which the property looks, extends to almost 2 miles of uninterrupted sandy beach with dunes, renowned as being in the opening scenes of the film Chariots of Fire, and backs onto the Old Course.

The town provides good state schooling at Madras College as well as private schooling at St Leonards, and Dundee High School which is in easy reach. Of course, golf is one of the area’s main attractions with world famous Old Course on the doorstep.

The residents of the town are eligible for reduced green fees over the seven St Andrews Links courses. There are many courses in the area including the Duke’s Course, two courses at Fairmont, St Andrews Bay and Kingsbarns.

Beyond St Andrews is the East Neuk of Fife renowned for its quaint fishing villages and sandy unspoilt beaches. It is all linked via the Fife coastal path, which passes through St Andrews and provides a spectacular 117-mile trail around the coastline.

St Andrews is easily accessible by rail with Leauchars train station only 10 minutes by road, providing links to Perth, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and London. There are swift road links to Edinburgh, with the dual carriageway (M90) connection only 20 miles away at Kirkcaldy. Dundee Airport is 11 miles away with regular flights to London City and Edinburgh Airport is 51 miles away with flights to a number of national and international destinations.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1,150,000.