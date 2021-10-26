Nine bedroom estate and private island for sale

Castleton Estate is situated on the northern shores of the spectacular Loch Fyne on the West Coast of Scotland.

Presented by Knight Frank, the C-listed Castleton House nestled at the heart of the estate includes five reception rooms, nine bedrooms (three ensuite) and three further bathrooms and includes a swimming pool.

Castleton House, which is understood to date back to the early 18th century, was englarged in the 19th century and then again after 2000 when the previous owners added on a significant extension. The property was rewired and the majority of the roof was re-slated in 1997.

The house is approached by two tree-lined driveways which pass through the gardens and terminate in a gravel sweep to the front.

The house includes many features throughout including the atmospheric billiards room with oak panelling, the majestic drawing room with a tromp l’oeil ceiling, a gilded cornice and substantial open fireplace, the dining room and morning room which has a feature bay window with lattice windows and French doors which open to a paved terrace.

There is also a pool room complete with a propulsion exercise pool, sauna and shower room.

The staircase in the entrance hall rises up to a wonderful galleried landing with doors opening up into magnificent oak panelled library with feature marble fireplace. The principal bedroom suite complete with dressing room and ensuite bathroom has a terrace to take in the views overlooking the gardens and Loch Fyne beyond.

Adjacent there is the attractive Carriage House which includes one bedroom and could be used as a holiday let or ancillary accommodation to the main house.

The houses are surrounded by mature formal gardens laid to lawn with planted borders and surrounded by mature woodland. There is also a walled garden, tennis court and pony paddock.

Outbuildings include stables, garaging and stores. There is an additional block of coniferous woodland at the northern boundary which was planted in 1995 and extends to about 28 acres. An attractive pond has also been created within it.

A woodland walk leads down to the foreshore of Loch Fyne and includes a Boathouse complete with shower room, boat store and upstairs sitting room with balcony.

Castleton includes about 210 metres of foreshore together with a concrete slipway which can be accessed via vehicle and trailer and a traditional stone pier. The Estate also includes the majestic Eilean Mor Island which extends to about 23 acres in total. Eilean Mor Island sits opposite the foreshore of the estate between Glac Mhor Bay and Loch Fyne. Extending to 23.44 acres in total the island can be accessed at low tide by foot or a short boat ride from the slipway.

There are a variety of habitats on the island which was planted in the 1800s with spruce and larch, with native woodland, bracken and interspersed with blankets of bluebells.

Full planning consent has been granted on an elevated site at the southern end of the island to create a wonderful one-bedroom house with superb views across to Arran and the Kintyre Peninsula. The policies at Castleton extend to about 67 acres in total.

Castleton offers a wonderful coastal and amenity estate on the West Coast of Scotland with the opportunity to build a dream house on your own island.

The gardens and policies at Castleton are a real feature of the Estate. To the front of the main house, there are extensive lawns with herbaceous borders and flanked by mature mixed woodland. To the north of the house there is a walled garden divided into a kitchen garden, an orchard with variety of fruit trees and a tennis court.

To the west of the walled garden there is a pony paddock. Paths are interspersed throughout the gardens including down to the lochside.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1.95 million.