nHouse modular home designer arrives in Scotland

Prefabricated modular home designer nHouse has arrived in Scotland.

They have appointed Scottish property expert Graham Scott to represent the company. Based in Stirling, Graham will be helping self-builders, developers and local authorities to turn their nHouse projects into reality.

nHouse was established in 2016 by Richard Hywel Evans and Nick Fulford. The company came to the market in 2017 with an initial concept for the home of the future.

Since then, nHouse has successfully achieved in excess of £1.5million in investment to develop its current portfolio of 12 house types. Specific market sector models for social housing and co-living are under development and will be launched later this year.

Designed by Richard Hywel Evans, the nHouse range starts with a two-bedroom bungalow and covers every type of house, flat and bungalow up to a six bedroom, three-storey house.

Each nHouse is built in a precision production facility before finished parts (modules) are moved to the building site. Once in situ, each nHouse takes less than a week to finish and be ready to move into.

With full accreditation supporting a wide range of mortgages for self-builders, each nHouse is available with a 12 year warranty and a 60 year structural guarantee. The houses are designed to stand for at least 300 years.

An nHouse offers better levels of natural daylight, 20% more space than an average traditional new build home and a better flow of space to accommodate modern lifestyles.

Available with desirable design names included such as VitrA bathrooms and Pepper kitchens, nHouse has also delivered a collaborative partnership with Habitat to supply a complete interior design solution within several designated price ranges.

Externally, solar panels help generate electricity to power an electric car whilst internally a house management system, robotic vacuum cleaning system and even a landing pad for future drone deliveries all speak volumes of the way technology can further help us to feel good about where we live.

The first show home has been sited close to the design and manufacturing operation, near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire. Fully functioning, visitors to nHouse are able to experience the home through the eyes of a resident, before visiting the factory to see exactly how each building is made.

Graham Scott said: ‘Modular homes are no longer perceived as a “lifestyle” choice. They are simply a better option for living.

‘Having explored the marketplace, designed and built my own homes in the past, I can speak from experience when I say that modular homes are easier to build, less expensive to run and of a much better quality than the majority of traditional new build homes.

‘Working with nHouse is a fantastic opportunity. nHouse is the best modular housing design that I have ever seen and I am really pleased to be involved in helping to develop the future of residential housing in Scotland.’

Prices for a finished home, delivered and assembled on site in Scotland will start from £112,000.

For further information about nHouse visit www.the-nhouse.com or call 0844 811 7570.