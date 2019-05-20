New suburban area is already making waves

An Edinburgh suburb is fast becoming Scotland’s ultimate location for an active family lifestyle.

Already famed for its international climbing arena, Ratho is set to host Wavegarden Scotland, the country’s first artificial surf park. Wavegarden Scotland will see Craigpark Quarry redeveloped into a world-class surfing and leisure facility.

Craigpark by CALA Homes (East) in Ratho is at the heart of the

action, with stunning views towards the Firth of Forth. High demand from families means it is now 95% sold.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (East), said: ‘There is a real excitement building here – and it is quite incredible that this quiet location will boast two international quality sporting arenas.

‘We’re finding that the families that move here are often remarking on these amenities, with a number of unique activities to be found right on their doorstep.’

Young and old, those seeking more tranquil pastimes can enjoy a round of golf at Ratho Park Golf Club or Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, strolls and cycles along a range of walkways including the Union Canal, and even a game of bowls at Ratho Bowling Club.

Meanwhile, more daring individuals can be taken to new heights with the climbing walls and aerial courses at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA) – conveniently located just a few minutes away.

Andy Hadden, the co-founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd which is developing Wavegarden Scotland, said: ‘Wavegarden Scotland will be a responsible and diverse space for Ratho and the surrounding communities to enjoy and be proud of. The site and exciting leisure destination will include several community benefits, such as a large country park for families, walkers, runners and cyclists to enjoy.

‘Alongside this, we are building a high-performance sporting facility that will cater for professional surfers, surfers of the future and members of the public who want to try this dynamic sport for the very first time.’

Now in its final phase, Craigpark has a limited number of four and five-bedroom properties available for sale, including its two stunning showhomes.

Remaining plots boast features such as large private gardens, spacious bedrooms, ground floor studies and private nooks, plus separate dining rooms and family spaces for comfort and flexibility.

With easy access to both the Edinburgh Airport and the city centre via multiple bus services and train connections, Ratho is far from being cut off from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Philip added: ‘CALA has been building in Ratho for more than a decade.

‘Even though it is a quick commute into the city centre, you do feel like you are in the countryside with the abundance of greenery. This has been a key consideration for us when building the homes – the space and family-friendly design reflects the lifestyle on offer in Ratho.

‘We have found this to be very popular with buyers, with most of the homes now sold at Craigpark. With so much to do for all the family, the area really is a breath of fresh air.’

The remaining properties at Craigpark are priced between £530,000 and £675,000, with showhomes available to view daily.

For more information, or to register interest in the final homes available at Craigpark click HERE.