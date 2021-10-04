New phase of luxury bespoke lodges are released

With half the development already sold, Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course at Kenmore has released a further release of luxury turnkey lodges at its Cairn Lodges holiday home development.

Part of the prestigious Taymouth Village on the estate, the development sees Mains of Taymouth team up with top UK lodge manufacturer,

Willerby Bespoke, for the very first time. Twenty south-facing lodges, adjacent to the estate’s nine hole golf course, and priced from £265k, make up the development, with ten already sold. Lodges from this latest release, which offer some of the most picturesque views across the golf course, can be reserved now, with entry in 2023.

Fully decorated and furnished, with light, contemporary rooms that flow continuously through the properties, the lodges are complete with three bedrooms.

Other features include en-suite bathrooms, dressing rooms, luxury fitted kitchens with built in appliances, utility rooms, home office and generous, light filled, living spaces. At 55ft, the lodges are one of the longest, and most spacious, designs ever created by Willerby. Private gardens, patios and driveways are also included in these exceptional holiday homes.

Complete with full central heating, the lodges are well insulated, with double glazing to keep maintenance and running costs low, along with their carbon footprint. All lodges are dog friendly, as is the Mains of Taymouth estate, which has easy access to numerous local walks and trails.

Other attractions on the five star estate include the popular Courtyard Restaurant, together with a gift shop, and convenient deli showcasing local produce. Award winning and family run, Mains of Taymouth also has its own riding stables.

Robin Menzies, Mains of Taymouth’s managing director, said: ‘We are delighted with the strong interest and sales we have benefitted from here at Cairn Lodges, and are pleased to be offering more of these superior lodges for sale now.

‘Buyers can secure the plot of their choice now, safe in the knowledge that they can take possession of their lodges next year. We will keep them fully updated on progress at the development in the coming months.’

To reserve a plot at Cairn Lodges, Mains of Taymouth Village, call 01887 830226, or check out the website at www.taymouthvillage.co.uk.