Michel Roux Jnr opens new housing development

Allanwater Homes Silver Glen development in Alva has had a very special visitor, with top chef and culinary legend, Michel Roux Jr, coming along to officially open the development’s first showhome.

The four bedroom Cuillin showhome is the first showhome in Scotland to feature one of Michel’s range of kitchens, called Roux Kitchens which have been designed, developed, and manufactured in association with leading UK kitchen manufacturer, Moores.

Having introduced an exciting new specification at many of its developments earlier this year, including the Definitive range by Moores, Allanwater Homes managing director, David Stirling, who was on hand to welcome Mr Roux to the Hillfoots, expressed his excitement at being chosen as the first housebuilder north of the border, to debut a Roux kitchen.

David said:L ‘It was fantastic for myself and my team to meet Michel Roux Jr here today – we really appreciate him fitting this into his busy schedule.

‘The Roux kitchen we have in this property looks fantastic, and I am sure it will generate lots of interest – and hopefully sales, from prospective homehunters all over the area.”

‘It’s a real coup for us to have these premium quality kitchens available to our buyers. We have worked hard to ensure our specification is of a really high standard, to further enhance our brand. We are delighted to be associated, through Moores, with one of the country’s best chefs, with an enviable culinary heritage.’

Accompanied by his wife Giselle, Michel cut an appropriately chosen silver ribbon, referencing the development’s name, Silver Glen, which was in itself chosen to reflect the area’s link to silver mining in decades past.

He took time to explain that his tie up with Moores to develop a range of kitchens he was proud to put his name to had taken around two years of research and development. It had also seen him visit the Moores factory, situated in Wetherby, Yorkshire, to try his hand spray painting a cabinet door, and find out more about the entire manufacturing process.

Michel Roux Jr said: ‘These kitchens take the learnings from a professional chef’s kitchen. It’s all about the attention to detail that ensure you have a truly beautiful kitchen design that performs practically as well. It has been my pleasure to come to this lovely part of Scotland today to perform this showhome opening. I wish Allanwater Homes much success with this development.’

Julie Holliday, head of marketing for Moores, added: ‘Michel has been fantastic to work with in developing this luxury range of kitchens. It really is the ideal collaboration with us both being passionate about creating perfection.

‘We are confident that Scottish buyers, through choosing Allanwater Homes, will find that they tick all the boxes, with features such as premium soft close mechanisms, and stylish branded drawer liners. They are available in an extensive choice of design options, and in an array of tempting colours and finishes.’

Silver Glen, open Thursday to Monday, 11am to 5pm, offers a range of three, four, and five bedroom villas. For more details visit www.allanwater.co.uk.