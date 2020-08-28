Mains of Taymouth puts luxury timber lodges on sale

MAINS of Taymouth, the five-star country estate and golf course at Kenmore in Perthshire, has begun marketing phase two of Balloch Park, its residential, holiday and buy-to-let development.

Twenty luxury timber lodges have gone on sale, with prices starting at £179,900.

The lodges are flanked by Drummond Hill on one side and the River Tay on the other.

Balloch Park is being built by local builder Blairish Restorations.

Buyers have the chance to customise their lodges, down to the colour of paint on the walls.

Estate manager Peter Bancroft said: “The property market is indeed surging after lockdown, as prospective buyers look to secure their choices.

“We only had one property left in phase one before lockdown, and that lodge is still available for those who may want to secure a property here straightaway, perhaps to let out this summer and autumn, and in future years, as a way of making a second income.”

Bancroft added: ““It’s the right time to release phase two at Balloch Park, as we’re confident that many people from all over the UK are going to be out and about considering a downsize, a holiday home opportunity, or grabbing a piece of the action in the buy to let market.

“The staycation will remain strong this year and the next – in fact, it’s remained strong in Highland Perthshire for many years now, boosted by the fact it’s a 12-month season, and the huge array of things to see and do in the area.”