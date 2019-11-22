Loch Ness and mountains in a Highland estate

A rare opportunity to acquire a small Highland estate, with the most stunning panoramic view of Loch Ness and the Monadhliath Mountains.

Presented for sale by John Clegg & Co, Bunloit Estate sits in a highly prominent position overlooking one of the most iconic features of Scotland – Loch Ness, situated in the centre of the Scottish Highlands. Carved out over Millennia, this uniquely dramatic landscape is one of the most famous locations in Europe. Not to mention the famous Loch Ness Monster sightings, it is one of the largest bodies of fresh water in the British Isles.

Just to the north of the estate sit the historically interesting ruins of Urquhart castle, dating back to the time of the Picts and St Columba. In the more recent past, Bunloit was once part of Balmacaan Estate, which extended to the west coast, being one of the largest mixed sporting estates in the Highlands.

In 1946 Bunloit Farm was separated from Balmacaan Estate and Bunloit Estate was formed round it. This now provides a truly magnificent setting for this lovely, manageable mixed estate with a principal house, two traditional self-contained holiday cottages, farm land, sporting rights and some highly attractive

native woodland and moorland.

At the north end of the estate also lies a significant area of highly productive commercial woodland which provides income from timber sales and overlooks the village of Drumnadrochit and Glen Urquhart.

There is significant potential for the estate to scale up the holiday letting business and sporting activity, with the possibility for development of more tourist accommodation and facilities or for an owner to simply enjoy this stunning part of the Highlands

For sale in two lots, lot one is the Bunloit Estate.

A stunning mixed Highland Estate, with panoramic views overlooking Loch Ness. Consisting of a principal house, two traditional self-contained cottages, farmland, moorland and an attractive mix of both commercial and native woodland. Sporting rights included, with some challenging deer stalking.

The Old School House is an impressive traditional detached home with an abundance of period features, it has uninterrupted views over Loch Ness and beyond. The property is understood to date from 1876 and was a working school until 1956. It has been sympathetically updated and extended, creating a truly magnificent home of grace and style, which has retained all of its charm and a host of features.

The accommodation is arranged over two levels. The ground floor has an entrance vestibule leading to the inner hallway. The spacious, loch facing breakfasting kitchen which occupies the old School room contains a comprehensive range of storage units, an Aga, ceramic wood burning stove and walk in pantry. There is a home office/study, wc/cloakroom, boot room, boiler/drying room and utility room. The dining room comes with a wood burning stove and provides ample space for formal dining and entertaining.

A doorway from the inner hall leads to a bright and airy, bay windowed Master bedroom, with windows front and

side flooding the room with natural light and with lovely views over the mature garden and the Great Glen. To the rear of the bedroom is a large walk in dressing room and en suite. On the upper level there is a magnificent drawing room with far reaching views, two further bedrooms, bar/drinks room, bathroom and storage area.

Adjacent to the main house, the owners built a detached three storey tower house in 2006. This building has numerous uses and was very much designed and orientated to enjoy the stunning views. The accommodation comprises a greenhouse, two sitting rooms and a home office/study. There is also a potting shed connected to the garden.

There is a four car garage with ample room for equipment and a temperature controlled room on the ground floor currently used as a wine cellar. The flat above the garage comprises a large bedroom/sitting room with fine views, a fitted kitchen and shower room.

A traditional detached two storey property which has been tastefully refurbished and decorated, and sits within its own enclosed garden. The ground floor accommodation comprises sitting room, dining kitchen, WC and a twin bedroom. Upstairs there are two further bedrooms and family bathroom. Outside, there are some useful outbuildings and storage space.

Wester Bunloit Cottage

Carefully modernised to provide most comfortable accommodation on two floors with spectacular views and comprising sitting room, dining kitchen, bathroom and WC. Upstairs off the upper landing are two large bedrooms. It also has an enclosed garden and a large traditional stone barn.

Both cottages are located in an outstanding position arguably with one of the most stunning views of any self-catering cottages in the Scottish Highlands. Both are let weekly from April to October each year, have an understandably high occupancy rate and provide an excellent income stream that could be extended beyond the current season. Both cottages have been rated 5 stars by reviewers on FeeFo. The cottages are being sold fully furnished, ready for potential letting. Several traditional stone outbuildings are also located around Bunloit Farm, providing useful storage and which could also have potential for expansion of the holiday letting business, subject to planning permission.

There is a useful mix of rough grazing, moorland and pasture extending to approximately 98.75 hectares/ 244.01 Acres which is ideal for grazing and sheltering livestock and horses. Traditionally this has been let to a local farmer on an annual grazing agreement, in return for a payment of £2,750 per annum, which runs until 28 February 2020.

A section of the estate is registered Common Grazing land, extending to about 84.88 hectares/209.74 Acres. Part of this is situated at the northern end of the estate and known as Strone Grazings. The estate is entitled to a two seventh share of the grazing. The remaining areas have been apportioned by the Crofters Commission between the Estate and adjoining neighbours.

The sporting rights are included and enjoyed by the owners in hand. The mix of different land uses and habitats on the estate encourages a great range of game and wildlife species. Red, Roe and Sika deer are all present on the estate and wild Boar (feral) are now becoming more abundant, having escaped from nearby farms, and enjoying the highly favourable habitat, along with red squirrels, badger, pine marten and numerous species of birds.

Two of the lochans on the estate have been stocked with brown trout. Riparian rights for fishing on Loch Ness are also included.

There is scope to create a game shoot and wild fowling on the estate, given the undulating land scape and presence of ponds or simply to enhance the habitat for the benefit of the wildlife for nature conservation

There is an attractive mix of commercial conifer plantations and a significant area of ancient semi natural native woodland scattered across the estate, which provide the potential for timber sales revenue and an abundant supply of fuel wood. There is a very pretty ancient Oakwood below the farm land stretching to the shore of Loch Ness. The commercial conifer is managed under a Long Term Forest Plan (LTFP), along with the core commercial forest to the north in Lot 2.

Lot 2 – Clunebeg & Borlum Woodlands

A highly productive mix of commercial conifer situated to the north of the Estate, overlooking the popular village of Drumnadrochit; providing income from thinning and felling of the existing crop, and access to a range of timber markets.

The majority of the commercial woodland within Bunloit Estate is located to the north of the property, overlooking Drumnadrochit with far reaching views across Loch Ness, especially from Borlum Wood.

An ongoing programme of felling and thinning has taken place with the felling and replanting of Borlum Wood with high yielding Sitka spruce, mixed conifer and some areas of native broadleaves. Part

of Clunbeg has been felled and timber extraction is to be completed by July. This and the already felled land awaiting replanting amounts to an area of approximately 20.98 hectares that is to be replanted with Sitka spruce and Scots pine. Providing a valuable timber crop for the future.

The woodland is managed under an approved Long Term Forest Plan covering all of the woodland on Bunloit Estate, however, if Lot 2 is separated from Lot 1 it will be possible to create mutually exclusive plans. The purchaser of Lot 2 will be expected to take on the obligation to replant the next crop on the felled land. Further information, including a copy of the LTFP is available from the Selling Agents upon request.

The sporting rights are included and are in hand. Now that restructuring felling and replanting within the woodland are taking place; parts of the woodland have been opened up and will offer some challenging deer stalking whilst establishing the younger tree crops. Whereas Borlum Wood has just been replanted and is enclosed with a new deer fence.

Situated just to the south of Drumnadrochit, the estate benefits from vehicular access to all of the local amenities nearby and is within easy commuting distance of the city of Inverness. The Drumnadrochit area is famous for its association with Loch Ness and is an excellent point from which to explore the Highlands, with its unspoilt hillsides providing a haven for plants, wildlife and excellent rural sporting opportunities.

The village of Drumnadrochit has good local shops catering for daily needs and highly acclaimed primary and secondary schools as well as a new medical centre.

Transport links are improving to the Highlands with the ongoing duelling of the A9 trunk road, new Inverness city bypass and expansion of the airport, now providing regular flights to London and the continent.

The estate is also within easy reach of several world class golf courses, excellent beaches, skiing, mountain biking, sailing and surrounded by the most stunning scenery and wildlife habitat to be

found in the UK.

The agents will consider: Lot 1 – Offers over £1,750,000; Lot 2 – Offers over £650,000; As a whole, offers over £2.4million.

