Killochan Castle is a fortified home full of history

One of the finest fortified houses in the south of Scotland is currently for sale.

Presented by Savills, Killochan Castle is a substantial, category A listed historic tower house located in South Ayrshire on the north side of the fertile valley of the Girvan Water and is one of the finest fortified houses in South Scotland.

It was first built in 1338 as a four-storey tower house with impregnably thick walls.

A date stone above the front door shows that in 1586, Ihone Cathcart added a wing to the Castle making it L-shaped with an additional round tower built on the external angle and a smaller rectangular turret in the re-entrant angle.

The castle was the property of the Carleton branch of the Cathcart family for over five hundred years until it was sold in 1954.

The castle, together with all the associated properties within the grounds which extend in total to 166 acres, were subject to an extensive restoration project from 2014 – 2016 transforming it back into one of the county’s most imposing country houses.

The castle now boasts spectacular reception rooms which are complimented by a number of spacious bedrooms and extremely well appointed bathrooms.

The gatehouse by the castle offers separate guest or staff accommodation as do a further two cottages within the grounds.

Killochan is readily accessible being a short drive from both Prestwick and Glasgow Airports.

For further details, visit HERE.

Price on application.