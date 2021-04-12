Just a handful of lodges remain at Balloch Park

Just five custom built, sustainable timber lodges remain for sale in a Scottish country estate.

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate at Kenmore has announced that it only has five of its luxury timber lodges left for sale in the second phase at Balloch Park, its residential, buy to let and holiday home development.

Priced from £192,900, the lodges are fully customised to suit each buyer’s individual requirements, with esteemed local builders, Blairish Restorations in charge of the construction of each bespoke property.

Peter Bancroft, estate manager, said: ‘Sales have been progressing really well here at Balloch Park in the past year, with an increasing number of over 55’s looking to downsize out of the big cities to a more tranquil pace of life in the beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside.

‘We had a couple of retirees who moved in before the first lockdown. They told us they felt very safe here and we’ve created a little community that looks out for everyone.

‘We’ve also seen a stream of buyers looking to secure one of these lodges as a holiday home they can enjoy for many years to come. We have the most idyllic setting to offer them, with Drummond Hill on one side of Balloch Park, and the River Tay on the other.’

Peter also pointed to the huge interest in cycling that has been evident throughout the pandemic.

He added: ‘Many people say that they are going to keep this healthy pastime up even when the pandemic comes to a close

‘It would be one good thing to come out of the pandemic. We’ve got many cycling and walking trails direct from the estate. If it’s fresh air and healthy living you are after in the comfort of your own property – and that is certainly the theme for staycations 2021 – it’s all here.

‘Bring your dog as we are fully dog friendly. There can be few locations where you are right in amongst rare wildlife such as otters, beavers, waterfowl, and birds of prey.

‘Many of our final lodges enjoy a riverside setting.’

Balloch Park is being created with an eye firmly on its carbon footprint, with all lodges constructed from fully sustainable timber, and utilising energy efficient features.

Peter explained: ‘The development, which was many years in the planning, is maturing beautifully now as we look to complete Phase Two.

‘It’s always been a privilege to have such an inspiring setting in which to offer a development such as this. Our lodges blend into the existing environment. Blairish Restorations have an excellent reputation and are responsible for many of our new build holiday home properties on the main estate, such as Castle Gardens, The Maxwells and The Gallops.’

Balloch Park enables buyers to have a say in the layout of their lodges, subject to build schedule and time of reservation. They can also dictate decoration of the properties and add indulgent extra such as log burning stoves, and even a sauna if they wish.

Peter concluded: ‘This flexibility is really important as we have people using these lodges for different purposes. Those making them a permanent home will be looking for a slightly different room configuration for example, than those buying to let, or as their own holiday home which numerous family members may use.’

All remaining lodges are equipped with three bedrooms, including master bedroom en-suite, but buyers can opt to have a lodge with two larger bedrooms if they wish. An additional bathroom is also included.

Creating a five star property, features include luxury dressing rooms, fully fitted kitchens with stainless steel appliances, stunning open plan living areas, and main bathrooms with his and her sinks.

For further details, and to arrange a tour of the development, call Peter Bancroft on 01887 830733 or visit www.ballochparksales.co.uk.