It’s five out of five for Galbraith’s new staff

Leading property consultancy Galbraith is celebrating after all five of its new graduate trainees passed the final stage of their Assessment of Professional Competence, awarded by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The Assessment of Professional Competence is a programme of practical experience and continuing professional development which, when combined with academic qualifications, leads to full RICS membership as a chartered surveyor and is a key career milestone.

The qualification marks the culmination of a period of extensive training and education provided by Galbraith, and a huge amount of hard work by the candidates.

The five staff, who joined the firm in the last 12 months, are: Claire Wilson, Philippa Orr, Isla Shaw, Sam Dillon and Alex Davis, based in the firm’s Castle Douglas, Cupar, Stirling, Aberdeen and Inverness offices respectively.

Iain Russell, chairman of Galbraith, said: ‘We are delighted to see our new staff developing their skills and experience which equips them for their future careers in property.

‘Galbraith places the utmost importance on the recruitment of the best graduates and subsequent professional development, offering a comprehensive programme of training coupled with hands-on experience.’

Galbraith has grown significantly since its formation in Edinburgh in April 2003. The firm now has 14 offices, up from seven originally, and its head count has grown from 90 to 240 staff.

Earlier this year Galbraith established three offices in England – in Hexham, Blagdon and Penrith, which provide a wide range of rural and commercial property services and estate management.

The firm is launching Residential Estate Agency for the North of England this week – two local experienced agents have just joined the firm and will be based in the Hexham office.