Incredible architect-designed home for £1.2million

Contemporary country living in a superlative home is now available through a stunning property.

Presented by Rettie & Co, Berrybrae in Blairgowrie was transformed, with imagination and flair, by the highly-regarded James Denholm Architectural Practice.

A genuine rural retreat, the house is set within approximately 16.5 acres of scenic garden ground, which affords the utmost privacy and seclusion and commands spectacular, aerial views over the Lunan Valley.

Berrybrae is a design-led home, in which creative artistry and environmental sensitivity have been balanced to create a delightful rural hideaway, which offers an exceptional standard of modern living accommodation.

Completed in 2011, the house is the product of a comprehensive renovation project, which saw the original property inventively refurbished and extended, with a bespoke Green Oak frame, by Carpenter Oak at Loch of Lintrathen. The design paired the timber frame with Scottish larch cladding and traditional slate roofing, to produce a structure which fits organically into the surrounding setting and has an appearance of longevity.

Internally, the prevalence of natural timber, including exposed beams and solid oak flooring, instills a sense of natural calm and balance to the accommodation. The quality of the construction has been met by a superlative standard of interior finish, which features granite work surfaces and luxury bathroom fixtures, and emphasis has also been placed upon the energy performance of the property, with hemp insulation, photovoltaic roof panels and a ground source heat pump.

The driveway at Berrybrae meanders through an avenue of trees, providing an impressive approach and offering glimpses of the colourful grounds. Arriving at the house itself, the curtilage is ensconced by burgeoning herbaceous borders, which shelter an expansive gravel car parking area with vibrant walls of specimen trees and shrubs. A striking Green Oak carport, suitable for four vehicles, sits to the centre. The handsome structure complements the rustic larch-clad façade of the house and is animated with splendid climbing plants.

The main entrance is accessed over a flagstone terrace, which is fringed with a magnificent display of shrubs and incorporates a natural stone water feature. The door itself is set beneath an overhanging porch, which features an elegant Greek Oak beam.

Beyond the threshold, the entrance hall has an inviting sense of spaciousness and showcases the quality Green Oak construction, with a doubleheight ceiling and exposed timber trusses. The natural timber frame is accented by the solid oak flooring and natural light floods over the space, via a series of Velux ceiling windows.

The accommodation has a free-flowing dynamic; rising up a set of steps and through a pair of glass doors into the principal living room. The remarkable open-plan space lends itself to effortless and relaxed day-to-day living, as well as entertaining larger parties, when occasion demands, incorporating a kitchen, dining area and a lounge. There is natural cohesion to the interior design, with solid oak flooring throughout and an exceptional Soapstone wood burning stove, which provides a heartening focal point.

A stretch of sash and case windows punctuate the external elevation, sharing the scenic views over the garden to the valley beyond. At the gable-end, a pair of French Doors invite out to a large decked terrace; the ideal spot for alfresco dining, against the backdrop of the Perthshire scenery.

The kitchen has been finished with timeless flare and an eye-for-detail, featuring a range of coordinated units and a central island, set beneath quality, 30mm granite work surfaces. It has been appointed to a scrupulous specification with an electric Aga, offering two ovens and two hotplates; a pair of ceramic sinks, each with designer Grohe mixer taps; an AEG electric hob; a fridge/freezer, and a combination microwave/oven.

Off the main hall, there is a second, generously proportioned reception room, which is governed by the impressive Green Oak frame. Interconnected with the living room via an open doorway, the sitting room affords a separate formal reception space, whilst preserving the fluid circulation of the accommodation. A series of full-height windows cast natural light across the room and there are also a pair of French doors, leading out to a large and private flagstone patio terrace.

An inherently flexible space, finished with solid oak flooring and shelving across one wall, the room can easily be imagined as a formal dining room or a reading room.

Appointed for a convivial family lifestyle, Berrybrae has a collection of rooms for entertainment and leisure. From the Hall, a door leads into an exceptionally spacious games room, which can accommodate all manner of table sports and has floor-to-ceiling windows at one end, as well as French doors leading out to the flagstone patio.

An open-tread stair case rises to a family room above. Nestled beneath the eaves, this space is rich in atmosphere and has a number of windows, which provide splendid, elevated views over the surrounding scenery. At one end of the room there is a gallery over the study/bedroom four.

Off the games room, there is a door into a boiler room, which houses the Kensa ground source heat pump and the under-floor-heating manifold. It interconnects with a gym/climbing room, which has ample space for equipment and weights and is supplied with natural light via four large ceiling windows. The room is appointed for bouldering enthusiasts, with a variety of climbing holds affixed to two of the walls. There are two doors off the gym; one into a large studio or office, with a window to the side of the property, and the other into a rear hall.

The hall has a ladder rising to loft storage space in the eaves and provides access into a store, fitted with timber storage racks, and a home lab, complete with fitted units, a ceramic sink and a desk. The hall also has a door into a stylish shower room with an adjoining sauna.

Returning to the main hall, there is a door into a double bedroom suite, which is currently utilised as a study. The generously proportioned room is finished with oak flooring and has a large window to the side. A mezzanine above, with the family room, enhances the impression of space. The en-suite features luxurious tiling to the walls and floor; a large shower cubicle, with both deluge and hand-held attachments; a heated towel rail; a WC and a splendid oak vanity unit with a wash hand basin.

Off the hall, there is also a boot/utility room, which is practically appointed with hanging rails, a granite counter top and a large stainless steel sink with Grohe mixer tap. It also houses a Siemens washing machine and a tumble dryer. The remaining accommodation is accessed via a passageway extending from the kitchen.

Neighbouring the kitchen, lhe Larder provides a wealth of supplementary culinary storage, with two pantry-style cupboards and a range of matching units, set beneath granite work surfaces. There is also an integrated Dietrich dishwasher and a large ceramic sink with Grohe mixer tap.

The bedrooms are accessed off a bright hall, which has an astragal glazed door to the garden and a linen cupboard. The master bedroom is approached through its en-suite; an exceptionally sumptuous bathroom featuring a walk-in, deluge shower; a luxurious composite bath with a designer tap; and a pair of wash hand basins, set atop a granite surface. The bedroom itself is spacious and bright, with triple aspect windows. A modesty screen divides the room, creating a defined dressing area, complete with hanging rails. There is also a vanity room, with a WC and a wash hand basin, set beneath a wall-mounted mirror.

Off the hall, there is also a door into a smartly finished WC, complete with a wash hand basin, as well as a single bedroom, which is fitted with a shower cubicle, with tiling to the wall behind. From the hall, a timber staircase rises to the first floor, where a bright landing leads to two further double bedrooms. The larger of the two bedrooms has a pair of charming dormer windows, each of which frames splendid, far-reaching views over the countryside and is fitted with a window seat. It is accompanied by an en-suite with a WC, a wash hand basin and a shower, with a far-reaching rural outlook, through a large Velux window. The second bedroom is a comfortable double room and also features a pair of dormer windows to either side, which provide scenic vantages.

An Orangery completes the accommodation on the ground floor and is accessed off the hallway. It is finished with flagstone flooring and is a real sun-trap; lined with windows overlooking the front terrace and car port. There is a door to an external porch, which shelters the entrance to a gardener’s facility, comprising a kitchenette, with units and a sink, and a separate WC with wash hand basin.

The grounds at Berrybrae extend to approximately 16.5 acres and have been cultivated, with passion and expertise, to create a tranquil rural hideaway. An intensive program of landscaping and planting has anchored the house within a well-established setting and ensured the utmost privacy and seclusion.

Diverse and interesting pockets of garden, including wild flower meadows, burgeoning shrubberies and orchards, support biodiversity and provide year round colour. Copses of mixed woodland, populated by many hundreds of specimen trees, shroud glades and ponds, and are intersected by meandering avenues of lawn. Nestled against a sloping hillside, the grounds are defined by unsurpassed, aerial views over the Lunan Valley and various vantage points, including a delightful timber gazebo, have been sited within the gardens, to allow for indulgence in the scenic outlook.

To one side, an expanse of lawn stretches away from the house, fringed by a magnificent array of borders, which are bursting with a multi-coloured variety of shrubs and plants and trimmed with natural stones. A vast flagstone patio terrace margins the West of the house, providing the ideal spot for alfresco entertaining. There is a sunken trampoline and children’s summer house. The grounds also harbour a sheltered synthetic turf tennis court, accompanied by its own timber pavilion.

The kitchen gardens at Berrybrae are a spectacle. They have been neatly arranged and appointed, with raised beds, cold frames, a large fruit cage and a polytunnel, as well as a high quality greenhouse, situated within its own charming enclosure. Both the polytunnel and the greenhouse are served by pumped irrigation systems and the current owners have successfully produced crops of apricots, peaches, nectarines, cherries, figs and grapes within the latter. Rising to the rear of the house, there is a well-stocked orchard, with an abundance of fruit trees, including apples, pears and plums.

The grounds are served by a number of outbuildings, which include a large shed, with double doors, and an adjoining workshop and potting shed, as well as lawn-tractor shed, with an up-and-over-door.

A guest cottage is also situated within the grounds, screened by mature shrubbery and trees. Originally of Dorran construction, the cottage has since been clad with timber and has a most charming, rustic facade, animated with climbing roses. The accommodation has been well-appointed to serve as self-contained annex or guest accommodation and features oak flooring and an attractive, fitted kitchen.

Internally, a hall gives access to a living/dining room, which has a large window and is open-plan with the neighbouring kitchen. The kitchen itself comprises a range of classic yet contemporary wall and floor units, complete with a Zanussi oven, a four ring gas hob set beneath an extractor hood, an under-counter fridge and a one and a half bowl stainless steel sink and drainage board. A glass door provides access out to a private flagstone patio terrace. There are two comfortable double bedrooms within the cottage, each with a large window which supplies plenty of natural light. There is also a bathroom, which has a bath with a Mira shower over, a WC and a wash hand basin.

Berrybrae has uninterrupted views over the Lunan Valley and the Loch of Clunie. The historic country town of Blairgowrie is situated approximately four miles to the east, and services the surrounding rural hinterland with a comprehensive range of local amenities including an eclectic mix of local shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as banking and professional services and supermarkets.

Nearby, Perth offers all of the services and cultural attractions which you would expect of a city of its size, including a theatre and concert hall, a cinema and an ice rink, leisure centres, high street shops and retail parks.

There are a good range of primary and secondary schools between Perth and Blairgowrie. Perthshire also hosts a number of Scotland’s well-regarded independent schools, including Craigclowan in Perth, Ardvreck and Morrisons Academy in Crieff, Kilgraston School for Girls in Bridge of Earn and Strathallan School and Glenalmond College.

The surrounding countryside hosts an abundance of outdoor pursuits and activities, including walking and mountain biking in the hills and glens, shooting and stalking on local estates, and fishing on the River Earn and Tay.

The agents will consider offers over £1.2million.

