Impressive modern home with lots of potential

A modern home with spacious and flexible accommodation, with equestrian or smallholding potential, is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Dunroamin in Alvah, Banff, Aberdeenshire is an impressive modern house and is constructed of rendered block under a pitched tile roof and provides spacious and very flexible accommodation over a single storey.

The front door opens into a vestibule and on to a hallway which runs the length of the house. At the opposite end of the hallway is an open plan kitchen/family/dining room which has a striking double height ceiling with exposed beams. With triple aspect facing windows, it is a wonderfully light room and also has French doors out to a decked seating area.

The kitchen has modern wall and floor units and Belling stove which includes an eight ringed gas hob. There is also a multi-fuel stove with a back burner to supplement the geothermal under floor heating.

From the family room access is gained to the sun room which is also a delightfully bright room, which looks out over the paddock and has French doors to the decking.

Back in the hallway, access is gained to the remainder of the accommodation which includes a snug, utility room, study/fifth bedroom, family bathroom with a roll top bath and four generously sized double bedrooms, all with en suite shower rooms and one of which has French doors out to the decking.

In the study/fifth bedroom there is a hatch to the attic in which there is a fully floored room and a partially floored room which provides excellent storage space.

All of the rooms are well proportioned and the accommodation is laid out in such a way that it allows for a great deal of flexibility.

This property has a guide price of £390,000.