Home that ‘broke’ the internet back on the market

Overflowing with character and charm, eight-bedroom Chesterhill House, near Newport in Fife, is ripe for renovation at a price that will delight buyers looking for a property project.

Presented for sale by Bell Ingram, the C Listed country house, which comes with over three acres of ground and a walled garden, caused a media sensation when it was presented for sale in 2017 at offers over £200,000 … the same price as a studio flat in North London at the time.

Two years later, it’s back on the market with the same incredible price tag.

Over that time, the current owner of Chesterhill House has made substantial improvements, including remedial work to remove asbestos and bat mitigation measures, and the property is being sold with planning permission for substantial extension.

Carl Warden from Bell Ingram said: ‘Chesterhill House offers a truly unique opportunity for anyone looking for a real, hands-on property project.

‘It is in need of considerable upgrading but for anyone up to the challenge, it has endless potential to be transformed into an impressive, character-filled family home.

‘It also offers the best of both worlds in that it is situated in a sloping site surrounded by woodland, giving a sense of rural seclusion and privacy, but also has good access to major road links and Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh are all within comfortable driving distance.’

‘Chesterhill House was built in 1870 to replace an older home constructed by a Dundee merchant which was destroyed by fire. The estate was purchased in 1970 by local school teachers Richard and Leslie von Goetz who died in 2003 and 2005 respectively and has been unoccupied since then.

Internally, the property extends to 492 square metres and is laid out over three floors and an attic.

Despite its current condition, Chesterhill House has maintained a number of traditional, architectural features including castellated parapets and a square tower. One key detail is a finely constructed oval walled garden, which is also listed and predates the existing house.

Intact gardens of this style and age are especially unique in Scotland.

It also has mains water and electricity with drainage to a septic tank, as well as high ceilings, panel doors, casement windows and open fireplaces in the principal rooms.

The agents will consider offers over £200,000.

