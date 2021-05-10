Home of the Year search hits Orkney and Shetland

The judges are Shetland and Orkney bound in this week’s search for Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect Michael Angus and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers start off their judging with a self-build in Burra in the West of Shetland.

Da Hen Run is a one-and-a-half storey, Scandinavian style wooden frame house, home to Wendy, Maurice and Maggie the dog. Sat on the water’s edge, Da Hen Run is surrounded by beautiful views.

The next home to face the judges in Shetland is a renovated croft house in Kergord. Home to Julie and Gary, Evrabister has a romantic back story to it. Gary decided to sell the house but got more than he bargained for when Julie came to view it and they became partners.

Evrabister’s original but ‘n’ ben design is over 200 years old but was extended in the 60s and has a unique, design-led style inside.

The final contender this week is a ferry journey away in Stromness, Orkney. Built around 1812, Double House is a category B listed terraced house and has been home to Joanna for almost 30 years having previously lived in London.

Scotland’s Home of the Year episode six – Orkney & Shetland – will be shown on Wednesday 12 May on BBC Scotland from 8-8.30pm.