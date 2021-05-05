Home of the year search heads to central Scotland

In the fifth episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year, the judges travel round Central Scotland in their search for homes with unique style, design and architecture.

Interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect Michael Angus and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers explore an industrial new build in Fife, a house filled with fun in Dunblane and a Victorian cottage in Grangemouth.

First up, is Iron Mill Bay in Fife – home to Lisa, Martin, their three daughters, Robin, Katie and Ava as well as Rocky the dog. For the couple, the site’s original industrial history was inspiration for the design concept of the house. Built over two storeys, the home has an open plan living ground floor with the upper level boasting views of the Forth.

The next home for the judges consideration is The Mid Century Fun House in Dunblane, home to Nick, Fiona and their son, Eddie. Originally built in 1973, Nick and Fiona bought the house in 2012 and transformed the home over eight years. As well as a distinctive interior, the Mid Century Fun House also boasts a smokehouse, a den and an outdoor bar called Kon Tiki.

The final contender in Central is Pineapple Cottage in Grangemouth, home to Rebecca, Derek and their children Claudia and Ben. The 1890s Victorian house renovation was done by Derek and his dad, taking five years to complete with a new extension to the back of the property.

Scotland’s Home of the Year will be shown today, Wednesday 5 May, on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm.