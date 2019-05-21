Home of the year finalists to be revealed this week

The finalists in this year’s Scotland’s Home Of The Year are to be revealed this week.

Before they make the announcement, judges Michael Angus, Anna Campbell-Jones and Kate Spiers head to two of Scotland’s islands in their final road-trip to find Scotland’s Home of the Year.

On the Isle of Skye, they find a single-storey build with breathtaking views. Its rough breeze block interior may at first look an odd choice in such a natural setting but it proves a revelation for the judges.

On Arran, there are two more houses to consider. First, there’s a custom built-home that blends the styles of the Scottish and American owners.

Next, on the south of the island, there’s another bespoke property that’s been built with the main living quarters on the first floor to make the most of the stunning views. As well as the carefully considered interiors there’s an ingenius bunk room that sleeps up to six people.

Architect Michael, interior designer Anna and lifestyle blogger Kate score each of the properties out of 10 for functionality, distinctiveness and clever design.

At the end of this episode they’ll not only decide on the winner of the Islands category, they’ll also complete their list of Scotland-wide finalists who’ll be whittled down to reveal the eventual winner in next week’s last instalment of the series.

Scotland’s Home Of The Year will air on Wednesday 22 May on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm.