Home in on the bonnie banks of Loch Snizort

A delightful modern home on the banks of Loch Snizort offers spectacular views over to the Cuillin mountains and to the Outer Hebrides.

Galbraith present to the market Crionach, at 3 Kingsburgh, Snizort, Portree, which lies in a delightful, private setting in the scattered crofting township of Kingsburgh on the north-west coast of Skye.

The house, which was built in 2002, was designed by Ian Begg in the style of a traditional Scottish laird’s house.

The design cleverly captures the scale and style of a period home with the benefits of modern specification of fittings and insulation to create a comfortable and easily run family home, while the understated interior with its natural finishes reflects the surrounding landscape and the full height glass wall fills the house with natural light and the benefits of solar gain.

The house would lend itself to being used as a high-end guest house, which would generate a significant return for a purchaser keen to make a lifestyle change to one of Scotland’s key destinations.

The tower entrance vestibule opens to the galleried, full height hall with its slate tiled floor with underfloor heating and glazed wall providing stunning views.

The magnificent, triple aspect drawing room has feature plasterwork, wood panelled walls and a stone fireplace, while the triple aspect sitting room has a fireplace and french doors to the garden.

Double doors lead from the hall to the dining room and from here an archway opens to the fitted kitchen with its breakfast bar, granite work surfaces and range style cooker. A utility room and two cloakrooms complete the rooms on the ground floor.

A broad, curved staircase leads to the first floor, galleried, split level landing from where the glass wall gives beautiful, elevated views over the loch.

From here there is access to the master bedroom with its panelled walls and en suite bathroom with shower cubicle, and three further bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms and one with an adjacent bathroom.

Stairs lead from the landing to the second floor attic rooms, currently used for storage but with the potential for conversion to further accommodation, subject to the necessary consents.

The agents are looking for offers over £735,000

For more details click HERE.