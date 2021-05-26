Head for the Highlands in home of the year hunt

This week, the judges head to the Highlands in their search for Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Anna Campbell-Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers consider three homes in Aviemore, Inverness and the Beauly Firth.

They start with Saltire House, a new-build in Aviemore, home to Ian and Myra and their dogs, Blue and Max. This distinctive home lies in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park but its design has echoes of Glasgow most-famous architect – Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The next home for the judges’ consideration is on the Beauly Firth. The Mansion Apartment is home to John and Tanya and is part of the historical Lentran House. The house dates back to 1866 and was formerly the Inverness Lord Provost’s residence and an RAF building, before being split to create six separate dwellings. After initially renting the basement apartment, the couple jumped at the chance to buy part of this historic Highland home.

Finally this week, Anna, Michael and Kate visit the Colonel’s House in Inverness, a stunning corner property which was built in 1897 to house the Colonel of the Cameron Barracks. Bought as a B&B in 2011, the house is now home to Gaelle, Simon and their son, Luc, who have completely renovated the three-storey property back into one family home. The Colonel’s House brims with an eclectic style which changes from room to room, floor to floor.

Architect Michael, interior designer Anna and lifestyle blogger Kate each give of the Highland houses their mark out of 10 – but only one will to go through to the grand final to be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2021.

Scotland’s Home of the Year will be shown on Wednesday, May 26, on BBC Scotland, 8-8.30pm.