Great views and potential to extend a spacious property

A well-positioned family home with wonderful views has been brought to the property market.

Presented for sale by Savills, Achnacloich, near Helensburgh, is a spacious and well positioned property with tremendous potential to extend and develop (subject to acquiring the necessary consents).

Externally the stone and slate give a traditional appearance while internally the spacious open plan living spaces with expansive windows and sliding doors maximise the natural light and more importantly highlight the stunning views.

The kitchen is well appointed with a generous number of wall cupboards sitting above a marble worktop and an electric cream Rangemaster cooker and central breakfast bar. The shower rooms are equally impressive in finish with spacious shower units and traditional white sanitary ware.

At the heart of the house are the spacious reception rooms. The open plan drawing room / dining room with pitch pine clad ceiling and exposed stone walls has both an abundance of character and charm as well as practical space and home comforts, such as the wood burning stove.

The spacious studio to one side provides an ideal opportunity to extend the residential elements of the property and currently offers excellent storage for watersports and other outdoor activity equipment.

The bedrooms are all generous in size and have wonderful views, with the downstairs bedrooms also benefitting from high quality built in wardrobes.

The property is approached by a sweeping driveway, lifting to the elevated position of the house. A lawned front garden punctuated with rhododendrons and bordered with a post and rail fence makes a low maintenance private space for enjoying the views.

To the side of the property a beautiful flagstone patio provides a wonderful viewing platform as well as being suitable for table and chairs and alfresco dining.

To the rear the garden is stepped and predominately laid to lawn with a small burn running along the top.

Caroleanne Gallagher for Savills said: ‘This charming house is already a very inviting home in the loveliest of locations, but there is also exciting potential to extend and develop, subject to planning, creating an even more desirable property.’

Rahane is a picturesque village about 11 miles from Helensburgh (to where there is a regular bus servce). It has the benefit of a lovely outlook over the Gareloch.

There are primary schools at Garelochhead, Rosneath and Kilcreggan and the local secondary school is Hermitage Academy in Helensburgh, where private schooling from ages 2 to 18 is also available at Lomond School.

The town of Helensburgh itself has excellent amenities including shops, banks, post office, bars and restaurants and there are frequent train services to Glasgow.

The agents will consider offers over £350,000.

For further information, visit HERE.