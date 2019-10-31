Get your hops up as home in former brewery is for sale

A beautiful home converted from a former brewery is now on the property market.

Quietly positioned in the popular village of Newton of Falkland in the Howe of Fife, 4 North Maltings enjoys some views to the nearby Lomond Hills. It is presented for sale by Galbraith.

Converted from the former brewery and malting buildings in Newton of Falkland around 1992, which are thought to have originally dated from the 1600’s, 4 North Maltings offers most attractive and deceptively spacious family accommodation.

Beautifully presented throughout, the house is entered at ground floor level from where the main staircase and hall gives access to the various different floors and levels in the property. Off the main ground floor hall is a cloak room and the utility room which offers direct internal access to the two garages.

A flight of stairs leads down to the beautiful kitchen which is open to the dining room.

The first floor accommodation comprises the cosy family room with hall study area, with a further flight of stairs leading up to two well proportioned bedrooms and family shower room.

Stairs lead on to the main bedroom with superb en-suite bathroom/shower room.

Completing the accommodation is the outstanding sitting room/games room offering extensive and unique wood panelled living space at the top of the former malting building.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the high quality and unique accommodation on offer at 4 North Maltings.

There is off-road parking adjacent to the garages.

The property is just a short drive from the conservation village of Falkland with the ancient Falkland Palace a popular tourist destination managed by The National Trust for Scotland.

Local shops and services are available in Falkland and there is also a primary school as well as a post office and a number of hotels and pubs.

Impressively positioned in the lea of the Lomond Hills, the village of Newton of Falkland offers easy access to amenities and facilities in Cupar, Dundee, St Andrews and Glenrothes.

There is also rapid access to Edinburgh and Perth by road and rail. The Falkland area is surrounded by beautiful rolling countryside with a lovely mix of farmland, coastland, hill and river.

Outdoor enthusiasts are well catered for with walking, riding, cycling, sailing and of course golf all readily available. The area is home to an array of wildlife with the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills offering considerable scope.

There are numerous highly rated golf courses in the area including the renowned Old Course at St Andrews where The Open next calls in 2021 for its 150th anniversary. Ladybank, Lundin Links, Crail, Elie and Leven are also close. There are good sandy beaches at Elie, St Andrews, Tentsmuir and Kingsbarns with the pretty fishing villages of Fife’s East Neuk a short drive to the south east.

State schooling is available locally with independent schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews and the High School of Dundee. There are railway stations in Cupar, Markinch, Ladybank and Kirkcaldy. Edinburgh Airport is about a 45 minute drive from the property.

The agents will consider offers over £270,000.

Visit HERE for more information.