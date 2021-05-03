Four of the rainiest UK cities revealed to be in Scotland

Glasgow has been named as the rainiest city in the UK in a new study.

Online estate agents Emoov have used National Trust, BBC and Climate Central data to reveal some of the rainiest cities in the UK, calculating average yearly rainfall in inches – with Glasgow taking the top spot with a whopping 49 inches of rainfall a year, on 167 days.

Scotland dominates the top 10, with Aberdeen in fourth with 34.1 inches, Edinburgh ninth on 28.7 inches, and Dundee 10th with 27.2 inches.

The full list of the wettest cities in the UK can be found below:

Coming in second we have the Welsh capital, Cardiff, with 45.4 inches of rainfall a year, on 149 days, followed by Londonderry in Northern Ireland with 40.4 inches, on 183 days.

Manchester, Belfast and Edinburgh are also included in the top 10, with cities in the north of the UK proving to be wetter than the south.

The research by Emoov has revealed the cities most at risk of climate change, with increased rainfall and rising sea levels contributing to the concerns. Brighton, Belfast, Cardiff and London some of the cities in jeopardy.

Naveen Jaspal, COO of Emoov said: ‘Climate change largely affects home insurance and mortgage lending. With the increased likelihood of flooding or high winds, insurance companies have to increase their premiums on properties within high risk flood areas. In turn, these higher premiums will decrease the likelihood of getting a mortgage on these properties. ‘

‘Properties that are likely to become damaged will cause major uncertainty for mortgage lenders. The knock on effect will be much higher deposits and lower loan-to-value ratios in these areas, this is a problem, as due to climate change, we are seeing these high risk areas expanding.’