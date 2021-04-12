Former home of Scots singer on the property market

The former home of Scots singer Gerry Rafferty has been presented to the market for sale.

Eaglestone is a delightful B-listed house in the conservation area of Strathpeffer, a Victorian Highland spa village in Ross-shire.

Presented by Galbraith, the property lies in a peaceful setting on the edge of the village, sheltered by the mature woodland that fringes its boundaries.

Eaglestone was built in the mid-1800s and is a significant house in the village for its striking design with its symmetrical three bay frontage and continuous open fronted veranda around the house. Further information on the house and its listing status can be found HERE.

Once the village doctor’s surgery, the property was owned by the singer, Gerry Rafferty, before being purchased by the current owners.

They bought the house about 15 years ago and since then have carried out significant work to all elements of the property – the house, coach house and grounds – to create a delightful and versatile home.

The house is in good order throughout and has well laid out family accommodation retaining many original features including its gracious reception rooms each with one curved wall, cornicing and open fires.

The coach house is currently used as garaging, workshops and storage, but previously had planning consent and listed building consent for conversion to a two bedroom cottage with conservatory.

Strathpeffer expanded with the arrival of the railway in Victorian times when visitors came to take the famous spa waters.

Today the village is popular for its handsome architecture, sense of community and as a base from which to enjoy the area with its easy access to Inverness and the west and east coasts.

The village has a small supermarket, highly regarded primary school, restaurant, hotels and a modern doctors’ surgery.

The market town of Dingwall is just a ten minute drive away and has a wider range of shops and amenities including an excellent secondary school while Inverness, about 19 miles away, has all the facilities of a modern city including its airport with regular flights to the south and Europe.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £475,000.