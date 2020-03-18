Former farmhouse on the Kintyre peninsula

A hidden gem of the Kintyre peninsula is now on the property market.

Presented for sale by Robb Residential, Achnafad Farm (Achnafad – which means Long Meadow) is a delightful former farmhouse with attached stone steadings, the buildings are arranged to form a pretty courtyard.

The house stands in lovely parkland type garden grounds which feature ponds, islands and bridges and from where there are quite breath taking south westerly views to the sound of Gigha, Gigha, Islay and Jura.

The structures are of exposed natural stone construction under good tight slated roofs. The accommodation is brimming with character and charm and is all laid out over two light and bright and easily managed levels.

Achnafad Farm cottage is an attached secondary property which provides excellent family and guest overspill accommodation. An increase to the footprint of the principal home or the development of further income producing self-catering, holiday letting properties would be with ease (subject to planning permission) by incorporating Achnafad Stables Cottage or by extending into the attached steadings.

The property comprises:

Achnafad Farm – Outer canopy porch to rear entrance door, internal recessed mat well, open plan kitchen and breakfasting room with 4 oven Aga range cooker and window box seating, exposed beams and pine lined vaulted ceiling, sitting room with exposed pine boards, vaulted ceiling with velux windows and twin leaf French doors to gardens, formal dining room with open plan staircase at rear, sewing room with door to gardens, study/library with custom built furniture, stone fireplace with slate hearth and working open fire. Staircase leading to upper hallway, access to the attic space via a retractable ladder, bathroom, bedroom 1 with dormer and velux window formations, fitted wardrobe, bedroom 2 with dormer and velux window formations.

Achnafad Stables Cottage – Outer door to neat fitted kitchen with white painted stone walls, exposed beams and pine clad ceiling, bedroom 1, bedroom 2, sitting room with French doors to front gardens, shower room. Steps lead to the mezzanine level bedroom 3 with velux window and exposed beams.

Gardens – Gravel surfaced, tree and bush lined access driveway opening to gravel surfaced rear courtyard with extensive vehicle turning and hard standing areas. The rear courtyard is sheltered and has a fig tree, camellia, berberis, scented honeysuckle and a well-stocked corner bed with Victoriana lamp standard. Front gardens are to expansive well-tended lawns with ornamental trees and feature standing stones. Within the front gardens are a series of ponds with islands and bridges. There are well stocked large stone rockeries, stands of Gunerra, Irises, alpines and rhododendrons. A fenced vegetable and soft fruit garden is to the western side of the property.

Achnafad Farm is situated on an elevated rural situation on the west coast of the Kintyre peninsula. From its raised vantage point there are sublime views over surrounding countryside and south west over the Sound of Gigha, to Gigha, Islay and Jura.

The Mull of Kintyre is an area of natural scenic beauty that has always drawn people and it benefits from the mild climates created by the Gulf Stream.

There is a small well-stocked provisions store, shop and garage in Clachan that caters for everyday needs and requirements. The town of Campbeltown is 22 miles to the south and has two supermarkets, a full range of shops and professional services, a secondary school, an A&E hospital, leisure facilities (including a modern swimming pool) and a cinema.

Tayinloan is home to the ferry terminal, which connects the mainland of the Mull of Kintyre with the pretty coastal Island of Gigha.

From Tarbert there are ferry links to Islay and Portavadie, which gives access to an alternative route to Glasgow via Dunoon and Gourock.

For sporting/outdoor enthusiasts, the links course of Machrihanish is of international acclaim and attracts many visitors. An additional 18-hole golf course known as the Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club has also recently opened. Tarbert has a challenging 9 hole course and there are further 9-hole courses in Carradale and on the island of Gigha. The 18-hole Dunvaverty Golf Course is at Southend. The three mile golden beach of Machrihanish Bay is well known for windsurfing and surf canoeing.

World-class sailing is available with access to either Loch Fyne at Tarbert or the west coast and the Inner Hebrides from West Loch Tarbert. The Crinan Canal also connects Loch Fyne at Ardrishaig with Loch Crinan and on to Mull and the Hebrides.

Productive sea fishing from shore and boat is available locally and there are trout and salmon opportunities by permit in surrounding rivers and hill lochs.

The countryside is a delight in which to walk or cycle with nearby access to 90 mile circular Kintyre Way, and there is no shortage of scenic routes and places of archaeological and historical interest to visit.

The agents will consider offers over £399,000.

