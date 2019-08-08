Farming, fishing, deer stalking and more in this estate

A spectacular coastal and amenity estate is now being presented to the market.

Glenaros Estate is an attractive residential and sporting estate, situated on the east coast of Mull, with spectacular views overlooking the Sound of Mull and towards the Morvern and Ardnamurchan peninsulas.

Presented by Knight Frank, this includes a five-bedroom principal house and five additional houses, in-hand farming enterprise, 2.24 miles of salmon fishing, red deer stalking, a pheasant shoot and 1.3 miles of coastline. There is also hill ground with planting potential.

Situated at its core is the attractive Glenaros House situated in an elevated position together with a walled garden, farm steading and farm manager’s house. There are also an additional three holiday cottages.

The land holding extends to 1,991.66 acres in total and includes 37 acres of in-bye, 90.69 acres of pasture, 1377.40 acres of hill/ rough grazing, 409.38 acres of amenity woodland, 56.82 acres of foreshore and 20.37 acres of roads/ buildings/ water miscellaneous. There is an in-hand farming operation with a hefted sheep flock and suckler cow herd.

The estate has multiple sporting opportunities including red deer stalking, 2.1 miles of single bank salmon and sea trout fishing on the River Aros and a small established pheasant shoot. There is also rough shooting available for woodcock and snipe as well as wildfowling along the foreshore.

The hill ground provides useful sheep grazing, while also offering the potential for further creation of woodland. The estate includes about 1.3 miles of foreshore including a pier and the opportunity to have a mooring lease (subject to the necessary consents). The former boat house and shepherd’s bothy both offer residential development opportunities to a purchaser subject to gaining the necessary planning consents.

Accessed off the main road via a private tree-lined driveway, the period Glenaros House sits in an elevated position and has excellent views towards the sound of Mull and hills of Morvern. The house is constructed of stone beneath a pitched slate roof. Internal features include the fireplaces in the reception rooms and the fine coastal views from the upstairs drawing room.

The land holding at Glenaros extends to 1991.66 acres in total and rises from the foreshore along the eastern boundary to about 180 metres above sea level on the western boundary at the summit of Creag Mhor hill. It includes 37 acres of in-bye, 90.69 acres of pasture, 1,377.40 acres of rough grazing/ hill, 409.38 acres of woodland, 56.82 acres of foreshore and 20.37 acres of roads/river/buildings/miscellaneous.

Towards the southern boundary there is a semi natural oak woodland (Salen Wood) planted originally on the instructions of the Duke of Argyll. As well as the established woodland on the estate itself, a feasibility study has been carried out on the planting potential of some of the hill ground. About 200 hectares of the hill have been identified as being suitable for planting, subject to the necessary consents.

The estate salmon fishings comprise of the south bank of the River Aros, from the old Aros Bridge at the river mouth and extends upstream for about 2.24 miles in length, to just above the Yellow pool.

The River Aros extends for about 5 miles in total, and is a wonderful spate river. It rises from a series of burns, flows through attractive Glen Aros down to the estuary mouth. The fishing season on the Aros runs from the 11th February until the end of October. With good rainfall, the river can produce a run of sea trout in late June and salmon will run from late June, July, August and sometimes in October, particularly if there has been little rainfall in the previous months.

The estate fishings include 22 named pools and are split into an upper and lower beat. The estate has the right to fish two rods.

Glenaros Estate is situated on the east coast of Mull between the towns of Salen and Tobermory with stunning views overlooking the Sound of Mull. The Estate is located above Aros Bridge, close to the Craignure-Tobermory road.

The Isle of Mull lies just off the west coast of Scotland and is the second largest island of the Inner Hebrides. Mull has a coastline of about 30 miles and a mild climate which is moderated by the Gulf Stream. As a result there are very few frosts ensuring that a wide variety of plants and trees thrive. There are several mountains including Ben More with a summit height of 966m (3,169 feet).

Principal shops and facilities can be found in Salen (2 miles) or Tobermory (9 miles). Salen has a general store, post office, hotel, restaurant and primary school whilst the island capital, Tobermory, has a wider variety of shops, restaurants, a secondary school and a picture postcard harbour.

The agents will consider offers over £2million.

For more details click HERE.