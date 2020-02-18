Enduring appeal of Moray brings in worldwide buyers

The county of Moray is famous for its mild climate and varied countryside with a coastline of rich agricultural land, prosperous fishing villages and wide, open beaches.

If it sounds idyllic, it’s because it is and for years the area has attracted buyers from across the globe seeking to take advantage of the wonderful lifestyle Moray can offer.

This enduring appeal supports a very active property market which has been witnessed by property consultancy, Galbraith. The residential sales team in the firm’s Elgin office has been experiencing positive activity which has put it in good stead for the year ahead.

The firm’s recent market report for the quarter ending 31st Dec 2019 showed the number of market appraisals carried out by the residential team in Elgin has increased by 38.5 per cent year-on-year, with the average time taken to sell property falling considerable this quarter, down 67 per cent on the previous quarter and down 12 per cent year-on-year.

Rod Christie, head of residential sales for Galbraith in Moray, said: ‘From its sparsely populated upland areas which form part of the Cairngorm National Park down to the coast with a wealth of towns and villages, Moray not only offers a varied geography but also a dynamic and diverse economy making it a very popular place for many to call home.

‘Lossiemouth is Moray’s largest coastal town which has expanded over recent years and been home to thousands of highly qualified professionals settling in Moray and enhancing the cosmopolitan feel of the area. Perhaps the ‘jewel in the crown’ on the Moray coast has been the picturesque village of Findhorn with its sheltered bay offering a haven for water sports enthusiasts.

‘We have witnessed a continuous draw of buyers to the area from the rest of the UK and abroad who recognise the fantastic lifstyle on offer in beautiful Moray. We are preparing a good level of properties to launch on the open market and believe the year ahead will continue to be prosperous for the Moray property market.’

Moray has a population of about 100,000 spread between the principal towns of Elgin, Forres and Keith, various idyllic coastal villages which were historically built up around the fishing industry, the quaint Speyside towns of Fochabers and Aberlour and right up to the Highland’s highest village at Tomintoul.

Fertile soils, a mild climate and clear running streams have meant that Speyside, with over 60 working distilleries, is globally renowned as the home of whisky. Thriving on the high quality produce the area can offer, other world-famous exports from Moray include Baxters soups and jams, Walkers shortbread and textiles skilfully created at Johnstons of Elgin woollen mill.

Moray’s landscape provides a wide range of leisure and sporting opportunities including fishing on the world-famous Spey and Findhorn rivers, skiing at The Lecht, sailing in the Moray Firth, mountain biking, walking in the surrounding hills and coastal paths. Many towns and villages also have well regarded golf courses including the Championship courses in Lossiemouth and Nairn.

Perfect for family living, there are a number of excellent schools in the area whilst private schooling for children over eight years of age is available at world famous Gordonstoun School (Duffus), which has educated Prince Charles, Prince Philip and various other members of the Royal family.

Galbraith handles the sale of residential properties worth £51.7m on average per quarter across Scotland as a whole.

