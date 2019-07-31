Dramatic lochside views from an attractive home

A detached property located with spectacular and dramatic waterscape views across the Holy Loch and to the hills above Dunoon is now foe sale.

Presented for sale by Robb Residential, Lindsay Cottage is a pretty detached property which enjoys a prominent position on the south facing shore front of the Holy Loch with views across the loch to the hills beyond.

The property comprises: Steps to entrance porch/conservatory, step up to bedroom 1, window to front gardens, en suite shower room, Jack and Jill door to rear utility room, cupboard housing electrical switch gear, (Jack and Jill door to bedroom 1), door from utility room to conservatory currently set up as a home studio, door to rear gardens.

From formal sitting room there is access to the TV/snug, sliding doors to rear gardens, adjoining door to conservatory/formal dining room, informal breakfasting and dining area, door to side gardens, kitchen with door to additional formal sitting room, window to front gardens, multi fuel burner, from kitchen to family bathroom, bedroom 2, window to front, sliding door to sunroom, door to front gardens.

Via a carpeted staircase to first floor, bedroom 3, shower cubical, wash hand basin, hallway to wc, bedroom 4 (master), window to front, offering uninterrupted waterscape views, door to study/home office, bedroom 5 with en suite wc, staircase down to main front door and entrance porch/conservatory.

Outbuildings include: Detached corrugated sheet workshop/studio. An assortment of open fronted detached blue painted timber summer houses located throughout the rear gardens.

Gardens: Driveway vehicular parking and hardstanding at the foot of the property, a well-tended assortment of flower beds and bushes at the borders. Additional parking and hardstanding are located to the eastern side of the property a path wrap around to the rear gardens.

The rear gardens are spectacular and have been carefully landscaped and managed by the current owners. Timber decking extends out across to a paved patio and is ideal for alfresco dining. Lower gardens are mainly to lawn with the upper tiers of the gardens offering a wonderful array of colourful flowers beds and bushes throughout, which complement the quirky, fun art work and garden ornamentation, all of which provides a lovely dimension and intrigue of the gardens. The gardens are bounded by a tall exposed stone wall, which privatises the property and grounds from neighbours and extends to circa 0.390 acres in all.

Kilmun and Strone have churches and a local provisions store as well as a post office. Kilmun also has a historic church and mausoleum. Stone (1 mile) has an excellent pub/restaurant and in Ardentinny (6 miles) there is an excellent bistro/restaurant.

Dunoon, seven miles away, has more extensive facilities as well as a library, hospital, leisure centre and swimming pool. Greenock, (by ferry crossing), is about 13 miles. There is a new retail park at Port Glasgow about 17 miles and the Braehead retail village at 33 miles, both offer many of the major high street multiples.

There is a regular bus service to Dunoon and the Western Ferry terminal at McInroys Point is 6.8 miles from Lindsay Cottage where passenger and vehicle ferries connect to Gourock where there is easy access to Glasgow City and beyond.

Glasgow Airport and Prestwick Airport are 29.6 miles and 48.9 miles respectively and offer domestic and international flights.

There is a primary school in Strone and both further primary and secondary schooling in Dunoon. Some children in the area attend the independent school of St Columbas in Kilmacolm and a private bus service is in operation from Gourock.

Set within the National Park and the Argyll Forest, Lindsay Cottage is a few minutes drive from the towering Californian redwoods at Benmore Botanic Garden and the stunning beauty of the freshwater Loch Eck. Salmon and sea trout run the nearby River Eachaig.

The area is renowned for its natural beauty with many miles of quiet roads, forest trails and hillside tracks.

For sailing enthusiasts, the Firth of Clyde offers some of the most scenic sailing in western Europe and there are marina and chandlery services at The Holy Loch, Port Bannatyne, Portavadie, Inverkip and Largs.

As with most parts of Scotland one is never too far from a golf course and Lindsay Cottage is no exception, the Blairmore and Strone Golf club is a short distance from Lindsay Cottage.

The agents will consider offers over £190,000.

For more details click HERE.

Click HERE to see the latest properties from Scottish Field