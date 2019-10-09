Crescent comes alive with first core fully sold

The most upmarket collection of new apartments to launch in Scotland’s recent history has become a fully-fledged community, with the first ‘core’ fully sold and buyers moving in.

Launched by CALA Homes (East), The Crescent at Donaldson’s is a bold and sweeping arc of glass-fronted apartments – with current availability priced from £975,000 to £1,750,000.

Designed by the renowned architect Richard Murphy OBE, the highly anticipated development has reached its first key milestone, with a stairwell (core) fully sold.

In addition, more than 18 buyers have now moved in, with more move in dates confirmed for the coming months. In total, sales have topped £20 million.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: ‘Residents moving in adds a whole new element to The Crescent and is rewarding for the teams to see.

‘This has always been a hugely ambitious project quite unlike anything built in the city in recent times, so I’m really pleased to see buyers responding so positively.

‘There is an amazing diversity to the home types here too. For instance, the vast duplexes could easily become a family home, whereas the garden apartments are a downsizer’s dream. They all have a unique feel.’

Within the UNESCO World Heritage Site and on the grounds of the iconic Donaldson’s Estate, The Crescent is a cutting-edge interpretation of Georgian design principles – and boasts a number of USPs that mark it as a milestone development for both Edinburgh and Scotland.

In the short time since launch, The Crescent has been awarded with a number of prestigious industry accolades, most recently taking the prize for Best Show Home at The Herald property awards.

It is home to the country’s most comprehensive provision of electric vehicle charging, with infrastructure in place for all 84 homes to access through their private underground parking bays.

In addition, the landscaped 18-acre grounds have become the largest shared gardens in a city well known for these spaces.

Arguably its most innovative design feature lies deep within – with an interlocking and highly elaborate storey structure which allows homes like the duplex to sit on three levels and all apartments to enjoy extra heightened glass-front living areas.

This type of structure was described by Richard Murphy Architects as extremely rare in residential designs and only typically present in ‘seminal’ architectural works.

Split into two wings, the east wing is currently under construction, while work is ongoing to release more apartments in the west wing – which boasts the sales office and two show apartments, available to be viewed daily.

For more information, or to register interest in the Crescent development visit https://www.cala.co.uk/the-crescent