Country house available for a cool million

A recently refurbished country house dating from the 1900s is now available for around £1 million.

Whitehill is presented for sale by Galbraith. The house provides bright, well proportioned and well appointed family accommodation which benefits from oil fired central heating, a modern kitchen, ample bathrooms/WCs and excellent built in storage space.

There is a canopy outside the part glazed front door and other appealing features include some attractive fire places, fine bow windows in each of the drawing room and one of the first floor bedrooms, log burning stove in the dining room, Belfast sink in the pantry, sheltered courtyard and numerous wall presses, alcoves and walk-in storage cupboards.

Whitehill Cottage is a traditional detached cottage a short distance to the southwest of the main house. It benefits from partial multi-fuel central heating (from a stove in the sitting room) and partial electric storage heating.

Whitehill has an appealing landscaped garden with gravelled car parking/turning space, croquet lawn, further lawns, borders, and a stone sundial.

There is woodland to the north of the house and mature trees in the garden include copper beech, horse chestnut, holly and fir trees.

The cottage also has an attractive garden which is largely in grass.

There are three good traditional stone and slate outbuildings with Whitehill and it appears that these could have some potential for conversion, if desired – subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

The small courtyard outside the kitchen is sheltered and includes a lean-to store.

Whitehill is located off the A6089 Kelso to Edinburgh road and enjoys an enviable rural location with fine south easterly outlooks to the front.

Whitehill forms part of Mellerstain Estate, nearby Mellerstain House being one of Scotland’s great houses. There are records of Mellerstain Estate going back to the 1400s and the house, gardens and courtyard café are open to the public in the summer.

The surrounding countryside offers a wide range of country pursuits including walking, cycling, horse riding and fishing.

Local amenities, including a shop and primary school, are available in nearby Gordon and there is a wider range of amenities in Kelso – one of the most popular towns in the Scottish Borders.

Earlston High School has a good reputation and Whitehill is also within comfortable reach of Melrose (St Mary’s Prep School), Berwick upon Tweed (Longridge Towers) and Edinburgh (a good selection of private schools).

Whitehill has good road connections and there are railways stations at each of Berwick upon Tweed (on the main east coast line) and Tweedbank (regular train service to Edinburgh).

This property has a guide price of £1,000,000.

Visit HERE for more details.