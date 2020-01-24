Cottage has been refurbished to a high standard

An attractive modernised cottage in a peaceful location is now on the property market.

McBeths Cottage is a delightful traditional cottage situated within the peaceful rural hamlet of Fortingall, Perthshire.

The cottage has been tastefully modernised and redesigned by the current owners and retains many charming features.

The sitting room is bright and welcoming and has a handy boot/utility room adjacent with access to the garden.

The bespoke kitchen has an Aga and is a wonderful space for both family living and entertaining with ample space for dining.

There are two double bedrooms, both of which are naturally bright and a further single bedroom with dual aspect.

The bedrooms are all serviced by the beautifully refurbished bathroom which has a roll- top bath and separate enclosed shower cubicle.

To the front and side of the property is a gravelled parking area. To the rear are attractive garden grounds including a gravelled seating area, well stocked rockeries, borders and lawned area.

McBeths Cottage sits within the conservation village of Fortingall at the foot of Glen Lyon.

This area of Highland Perthshire is renowned for its outstanding beauty and numerous opportunities for outdoor pursuits including walking, cycling and climbing.

Fortingall is situated on the edge of Tay Forest Park which has a number of attractive woodland walks. Nearby Loch Tay provides opportunities for water sports and for country sports enthusiasts; shooting, fishing and stalking can all be taken locally.

The village of Aberfeldy is a short drive away and has a good range of shops and services, restaurants, bars, cafes and independent retailers, along with both primary and secondary schooling.

Breadalbane Academy incorporates a community campus for public use, hosting a swimming pool, library and gym. Aberfeldy is also home to the Birks Cinema and a number of social clubs and churches.

There are numerous local golf courses including Aberfeldy, Strathtay and Kenmore.

To the south is the city of Perth which offers a wide range of city amenities including a hospital, railway station, theatre and concert hall, along with a number of national and independent retailers.

The agents will consider offers over £320,000.

For more information visit HERE.