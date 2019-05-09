Converted mill in waterside setting is on the market

A delightful former mill located close to a picturesque village has been brought to the market.

Galbraith present Lagavullin Mill, which is situated in a quiet hamlet on the banks of Grassfield Burn which flows gently past the property into West Loch Tarbert, at the head of the Kintyre Peninsula.

The property presents a rare opportunity to acquire an architect designed conversion offering spacious, modern living over two floors.

The property was formerly the wood mill for Lagavulin estates, the same estate that produces the award-winning single malt whisky.

The mill house was sympathetically developed by the current owners three years ago to provide a three-bedroom family home and create a fabulous open plan ground floor space without compromising the unique character of the building.

Thoughtfully designed to make the most of its idyllic setting, an external decking area wraps around the property and partially overhangs the burn which powered the mill in its working days. This has created a stunning space from which to enjoy the delightful sounds and view of the water.

There is also a smaller deck accessed from the first-floor master bedroom which also overlooks the burn and rear garden with a wonderful dry-stone bridge.

Both front and rear gardens are bordered by the burn with the boundary of the property extending to the far side. The back garden comprises an area of lawn, with pretty rockery and borders and there are also a number of mature trees close to the burn, some of which are understood to be protected.

Nicky Archibald, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: ‘Lagavullin Mill is designed for modern day living and would make for a delightful holiday retreat, self-catering let or a fabulous permanent home for those wishing to enjoy a more peaceful and relaxed pace of life.

‘The property enjoys privacy in the popular hamlet of Whitehouse but is within a short drive of the delightful village of Tarbert with a choice of shops, restaurants and a harbour marina, with nearby ferry links to Islay, Jura and Bute.’

Lagavullin Mill is being offered for sale through Galbraith for offers over £228,000.