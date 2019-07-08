Cinema room and pool in this luxury home

A rare chance has arisen to buy a stunning and unique family home featuring a pristine condition – with fabulous swimming pool and panoramic countryside views.

The Coach House, Nettlingflat, Heriot, Borders, is a five bedroom home presented to the market by Warners.

This is a beautiful family home featuring a pristine condition, light filled interior finished to an exceptional standard, fabulous leisure facilities and lovely gardens.

The prime elevated position ensures the property is not overlooked and allows panoramic views of the scenic Borders countryside.

Viewing is essential to appreciate the luxurious interior of this contemporary home of inspirational design boasting high specification modern living.

No expense has been spared in ensuring all modern comforts are in place, with effortlessly elegant decor and gleaming solid wood floors completing the look.

The public living space comprises a comfortable living room with marble fireplace, family/sun room with a cathedral style ceiling and full height windows and bar area, stylish kitchen re-designed in 2013 with space for dining and a handy utility room.

Five double bedrooms placed throughout the property give privacy where required to various family members, including older teenagers, or indeed guests.

A dressing room and en-suite lie off the master bedroom, the guest bedroom has an en-suite facility and there is a family bathroom and shower-room.

All bathrooms and shower-rooms have luxurious fittings and eye-catching, full height tiling.Outstanding leisure facilities are on offer, catering for all members of the family.

Of particular note is the environmentally friendly, sand filtered pool, fitted with an electronically operated cover to help retain water temperature. The pool area also includes an indoor hot tub, a room suitable for fitting out as a sauna/steam room and a wet shower-room. French doors either side of the pool area lead directly out onto decking.

Further attractions include an outdoor hot tub, dance studio/gym with full length wall mirrors, home cinema room and an open plan area suitable as a games room.

The property benefits from double glazing, electric heating (under-floor in some rooms), excellent storage facilities throughout property and a CCTV system.

Many rooms benefit from double and triple aspects, with French doors in the family/sun room, master bedroom and pool area extending the living space outdoors with ease.

Generous sized private grounds surround this property, fully enclosed and safe for young children and pets.

Access is gained via electric gates to a large driveway with space for parking multiple vehicles and also to the quadruple garage block with superb overhead storage space.

Stretches of lawn and a wraparound deck make the sunny garden a wonderful place for outdoor relaxation and to enjoy the views. Being part of a rural community has lots of advantages and is a great environment to bring up your family.

However it doesn’t mean being cut off from amenities. The A7 is right at the bottom of the hill and there are regular hail and stop bus services running along it. There is easy access to the Borders line railway stations at Stow and Gorebridge.

The agents will consider offers over £799,000.

Visit HERE for more details.