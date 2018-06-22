Chance to buy established riding school and livery

A riding school and livery business is currently for sale.

Galbraith present to the market Over Dalkeith Farm in Kinross-shire, a delightful smallholding extending to some 25 acres (10.11 hectares).

The farmhouse offers a flexible layout with family friendly accommodation and includes a breakfasting kitchen with an LPG calor gas Aga, Belfast sink and exposed beams.

The sitting room, with an open fire is within a more modern extension benefiting from double height ceilings and a door provides garden access. An area used as a sun room also provides garden access with views towards the pond.

The utility room with panelled walls, houses the LPG condensing combi-boiler and has plumbing for a washing machine.

There are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room and a family bathroom.

The outbuildings comprise a range of modern and traditional outbuildings. They have been converted and adapted to provide extensive stabling.

The principal building comprises modern agricultural building attached to a traditional stone built building.

They provide extensive stabling, an indoor arena, tack room, feed store, hay store and within the former hayloft a staff meeting room and further meeting room beyond. In addition there is a newly created smithy and small workshop.

To the north of this principal building is a further outbuilding providing further stabling and a separate pole barn.

The farmland at Over Dalkeith Farm extends in total to about 25 acres (10.11 hectares). It lies between 113 metres – 116 metres above sea level and is classified as Grade 3:2 by the James Hutton Institute. The land is principally down to permanent pasture, providing grazing for horses.

There is a woodland of about three acres lying to the north and an outdoor arena lying to the south-east. The fields are all enclosed by stock proof fencing.

Up to an additional 10 acres are currently grazed by the current owners, this existing arrangement may be available to a new owner. Please note this land would not be available to purchase. The access track is shared by other users.

Enquiries should be made to the vendor’s solicitor regarding repair and maintenance liabilities.

Over Dalkeith Farm lies to the west of the village of Crook of Devon and adjacent to the hamlet of Rumbling Bridge in the county of Kinross-shire.

It enjoys a quiet and peaceful setting immediately to the south of the River Devon.

The small town of Milnathort to the north east, is located at the foot of the Ochil Hills, in addition to being near the north shore of Loch Leven where there is a national nature reserve.

The town offers many amenities including a nine hole golf course, park, primary school, post office, petrol station, veterinary surgery and retail facilities.

Kinross, also located to the south, offers a leisure centre, health centre, secondary school at Loch Leven Community Campus, including modern library and sporting facilities, health centre, leisure centre, swimming pool, squash courts and gym, restaurants, supermarket and independent shops.

The property has a guide price of £580,000.

