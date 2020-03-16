Buyer over the moon with penthouse at The Crescent

Edinburgh’s most sought-after development has landed its latest happy buyer, taking one of The Crescent’s stellar penthouses off the market.

After making the decision to downsize from his previous home, Glasgow-born Neil Davidson was determined to find a dream new home that had to have one key feature: a jaw-dropping view.

Following a search which lasted over a year, the 60-year-old retiree found his perfect panoramic outlook at The Crescent at Donaldson’s where he purchased a stunning penthouse in the west wing.

Neil, who had moved into his new penthouse from his former home at CALA’s Greenbank Village development, said: ‘I looked at countless apartments, but none of them had a view quite like that on offer at The Crescent.

‘Having such a clear view towards the Pentland Hills and an elevated perspective on the Playfair Building is something so unique to this penthouse.’

The homes – and in particular the penthouses – offer sweeping views beyond the famous Playfair Building out towards the Pentland Hills, while maintaining a close city connection, with Princes Street only a mile away and Haymarket train station on the doorstep. Another nearby hub for rugby fan, Neil, is Murrayfield Stadium which can reached by foot in just 15 minutes.

He added: ‘Everyone at The Crescent could not be more responsive to any queries or issues I have.

‘The space I have here is ideal for having people round, particularly with Christmas just passed and the Six Nations just around the corner – I can’t wait to open up the space to my friends and family for the games.’

A former director of an IT services company, Neil lauded The Crescent for its small details with big impact: ‘Everything in the home is done to such a high standard. There are little touches throughout the apartment that make everyday living that much easier.

‘I originally came to view the initial plans for The Crescent in November 2018 and no matter how many apartments I viewed after that, none of them came close to what I now have here.’

The Crescent is a bold arc of 84 glass-fronted apartments set in the grounds of Edinburgh’s iconic Donaldson estate.

Over the past 12 months it has become arguably the UK’s most awarded residential development, picking up nine gold wins across five awarding bodies including two WhatHouse Awards for Best Luxury Development and Best Apartment Scheme.

Last month, the development’s project manager landed the prestigious UK-wide prize for best multi-storey development at the NHBC Supreme Awards in London.

In doing so, Mark Foley became one of just four winners, chosen following a stringent process of more than 16,000 unwarned site inspections.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (East), said: ‘Hearing that The Crescent is delivering that wow factor is fantastic, particularly when a buyer has done as much research as Neil has.

‘With The Crescent, we wanted to deliver on something unlike anything else in the city, and Neil’s research of what else is on the market reassures us that we have followed that goal.’

Prices at The Crescent range from £595,000 to £1,750,000 for the selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

