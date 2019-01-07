Big change with team on site at Balloch Park

A Scots residential and holiday development has welcomed its own live-in management couple.

Balloch Park, situated on the Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course at Kenmore, is delighted to welcome Brian and Janet Munro, who have relocated from Leeds to enjoy a better quality of life in Highland Perthshire.

With family in the area, the couple are looking forward to living at Balloch Park in one of the luxury lodges.

Brian, who was formerly a site manager, will assist residents with maintenance issues, and generally look after the beautifully situated development which lies between the banks of the River Tay and Drummond Hill. Janet, who is a trained teacher, plans to keep up with her teaching, and has recently joined the staff at Breadalbane Academy.

Brian said: ‘It’s absolutely stunning here! We’re loving our new home already. At this stage in our lives, we felt that we wanted to be closer to family.

‘It was time to leave a big city for the taste of the country. The position of live in couple is ideally suited to us, as I have always been “handy” with my hands, and Janet can keep up with her teaching until we are both ready to retire.

‘We hope to become well known faces here at Balloch Park, and to keep both residents and holidaymakers alike happy as they take possession of their new lodges.’

Peter Bancroft, estate manager at Balloch Park, added: ‘Balloch Park is really taking shape now with Phase One well over half way sold. We have a number of lodge handovers taking place as well as a new show lodge being launched. It’s therefore the perfect time to bring in a management couple. Brian and Janet have come on board with completely the right mindset.

‘They are reconnecting with family and loving their new environment and easier pace of life. We welcome them both to the team!’

Having on site maintenance based directly at Balloch Park will give buyers an even more personal service.

Peter concluded: ‘It fits with our ethos of having everything handled in house. Our team provide a professional, fully managed lettings service too, if you require it, making ownership stress free.’

Lodges at Balloch Park have low running costs and eco friendly credentials and can be furnished to a Visit Scotland five star standard for holiday letting.

Each lodge has been individually designed and built by award winning local builder, Blairish Restorations with features which are making them so sought after include sleek custom built kitchens, floor to ceiling windows, stunning aspect ceilings with skylights, en-suites with his and her sinks and lots of outdoor living space.