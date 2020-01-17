Bed and breakfast business on the property market

An attractive property with seven holiday cottages is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Killean Farmhouse in Inverary is a delightful traditional seven bedroom farmhouse enjoys a superb, elevated position with far reaching views across open countryside.

The B listed farmhouse, parts of which are said to date from the late 1700s, is surrounded by stunning garden grounds extending to over four acres providing a tranquil and secluded setting yet close to the historic town of Inveraray.

The property, which has been in the same family ownership for many years, comprises the main house which has operated as a very successful Bed and Breakfast and seven cottages of varying size providing a range of holiday accommodation.

Killean Farmhouse is conveniently located for access to Inverary’s wide range of amenities and attractions, including Inveraray Castle, seat of the Dukes of Argyll and home of the Clan Campbell.

The area is also well known for its choice of outdoor activities and is particularly sought after for its water sports, including sailing, boating, fishing and diving. It is also a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, climbers and hill walkers.

The main farmhouse, which is in good decorative order, has been extended by the current owners to include a dining kitchen with bedroom above and large conservatory overlooking the garden and used as a breakfast room for guests.

The property includes a sitting room, separate dining room with attractive cornicing and two ground floor bedrooms with the potential for alternative use and five, generously proportioned first floor rooms for guest accommodation, all en-suite.

The cottages, which would benefit from refurbishment, are located a short distance from the main house in an attractive quadrangle of converted farm buildings.

Of the seven cottages, two are detached, two semi-detached and three in a row. The cottages range from one to four bedrooms, are of an open plan design and either single or 1.5 storey. Both the house and cottages present a unique lifestyle opportunity being suited for use in a variety of ways and with excellent income potential.

To the front of the farmhouse is a circular gravel drive accessed via a private track leading up from the main road. A large lawn and pretty borders extend to the rear of the property with neighbouring fields beyond. Also within the grounds are a number of burns.

The extensive gravel drive opens up to the side and rear of the house providing parking for several cars. A short distance beyond is further parking for the cottages which can also be accessed by car within the quad for unloading. Some of the cottages offer access to small rear gardens via sliding doors from the living areas.

Beyond the quad to the front is a further area of grassland with numerous mature trees and shrubs. The pretty grounds with their large expanses of lawn offer ample scope for entertaining including for wedding functions.

The agents will consider offers over £850,000.

Visit HERE for more details.