Beautiful elevated views from the edge of a golf course

A Scottish home with a breathtaking rural outlook from the edge of a golf course is now for sale.

Drumnagrain, at Ballindalloch, Moray, is presented to the market by Galbraith.

Drumnagrain is a charming detached cottage located in a stunning elevated position overlooking Strath Avon and Ben Rinnes.

Built predominantly from harled stone under a slate roof, the house was originally occupied by the local cobbler but over the years it has been extended and improved to provide well appointed accommodation over one and a half storeys.

On the ground floor, a bright and well lit hall gives access to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Each bedroom has excellent built in storage space whilst there is further built in storage in the hall and the laundry / utility room.

An inner hall leads to a well equipped kitchen and on to a large sitting room with an attractive fireplace and a door to a sun room which enjoys a spectacular outlook over the golf course.

On the first floor there is a second bathroom and a further bedroom.

Having been let in recent years as holiday accommodation, the cottage is tastefully decorated throughout. The large windows not only open up the views but give the interior a lovely bright and airy atmosphere.

It is double glazed and has LPG central heating.

Outside, there is a generous garden with areas of lawn and well stocked borders.

A timber garage provides further useful storage whilst there is ample parking space for a number of vehicles on a gravelled driveway.

With a wealth of leisure and sporting pursuits available ‘on the doorstep’, Drumnagrain would be ideal for those looking for a second home or holiday cottage as well as buyers simply seeking a quiet and easily manageable rural home in a quite spectacular setting.

The agents will consider offers over £200,000.

