Auchbreck House is a genuine northern delight

An impressive home with plenty of space and its own swimming pool has been brought to the market.

Auchbreck House, The Gash, is one of Fraserburgh’s finest properties, which Brown & McRae are delighted to offer for sale.

Auchbreck House which is an exclusive styled detached house, set within its own private garden grounds with up to approximately eight acres of land just off the A90, Fraserburgh to Aberdeen Road.

This property provides inspirational living accommodation and is presented to an exceptionally high standard throughout.

One of the more luxurious features of the house is the indoor heated swimming pool which enters directly from the house and is finished with tiled flooring, pine decorative ceiling and a lounging area. Located at the end of the driveway are the tennis courts.

Auchbreck House offers the complete package for a house hunter looking for a prestigious property that provides exclusive styled living space, with copious space for entertaining.

All rooms throughout the house boast generous proportions and there is also a stylish and spacious dining and sun lounge to the front of the property giving splendid views of the garden grounds and pond.

A focal point of the living room is a stone wall with open fireplace with display plinth to the side with patio doors out to the front garden. Steps lead up from this relaxing area to a spacious dining area.

Further patio doors leads through to the swimming pool where there is the engine room, changing room, toilet and shower area. Two archways leads off the sun lounge where there is access to the second sitting room and bathroom.

The bathroom has recently been re-fitted with a modern suite that consists of WC and WHB in vanity unit with shower and shower cubicle. An open plan staircase leads to the upper floor.

The kitchen is accessed from the other archway where there has recently been a modern kitchen re-fitted with high gloss wall mounted and base level units with integrated appliances including fridge freezer,dishwasher, gas hob and double ovens. A door leads from the kitchen through to the utility room which has a vast amount of wall mounted and base level units, built-in deep fat fryer and grill.

All bedrooms are located on the upper floor with the master bedroom benefiting from an en-suite shower room as well as a dressing room. To the front of the property on the upper floor is the third sitting room which has a large window giving you great views of the garden grounds and stunning countryside views in the distance. There is a spacious family nathroom where you are sure to relax in the sunken jacuzzi whirlpool bath.

Auchbreck House has eight acres of land or thereby included in the sale. Auchbreck House’s garden is mainly laid in lawn with borders of tree and hedge planting. The woodland that sits behind the property is now accessible and provides a lovely walk.

There is a tarmac driveway to the front of the property for multiple off-road parking. Immediately in front of the sun lounge is a paved patio area where you sure are able to relax and enjoy the pleasant views. Located next to the house are three outbuildings which all have vehicular doors, power and light.

The property is on mains water and drainage to septic tank, however there is still a well connection if ever required. The house also has security camera and an alarm system.

Auchbreck House is set within rural Aberdeenshire which is a few minutes drive from Fraserburgh, Crimond, Peterhead, Rathen and St Combs are all well within commuting distance as well as Aberdeen city and airport.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £460,000.