An outstanding bungalow by the sea

An exceptional detached bungalow in a prime position above a harbour is now on the property market.

Occupying an outstanding position above Kirkcudbright Harbour, Waterside is an aptly named modern single storey house built just over 20 years ago.

Built in 1997 and set in mature gardens which extend to approximately one acre, Waterside is presented by Savills and was designed to take full advantage on the magnificent southerly aspects over the River Dee, Kirkcudbright Harbour and the historic town of Kirkcudbright.

Views from the rear garden are over surrounding farmland and to the Solway Firth and Fleet Islands.

The interior extends to over 4,100 sq ft over a single level and there is a double garage to the rear of the property.

The accommodation begins with an entrance hall which leads into a beautiful open plan dining / sitting room with a fireplace, and, as in all the reception rooms, large full height windows ensuring high levels of natural light throughout.

The formal drawing room is generously sized and has wonderful views and a brick inglenook fireplace with a cast iron woodburning stove.

The conservatory again is spacious and light and overlooks the gardens, while the open plan dining kitchen benefits from an AGA in Racing Green at its heart and is excellently fitted with plentiful cupboard space.

A well equipped utility room has a large storeroom adjacent and there is currently a good sized workshop which could be used for a variety of purposes.

There are also two WC / cloakrooms. The master bedroom is substantial with both dressing room and en suite bathroom and two further en suite bedrooms.

A study/ bedroom four completes the accommodation. Numerous features include exceptionally spacious rooms, double glazed windows, oil fired underfloor central heating system and wonderful gardens and views.

Solar panels have been added to the south west pitch of the roof.

Peter Gillespie for Savills said: ‘The combination of extensive space, high levels of natural light and superb open views make this comfortable and well-presented home an excellent addition to the Dumfries & Galloway market. Viewing is strongly recommended.’

Waterside occupies a beautiful elevated position with uninterrupted open aspects to the River Dee and Kirkcudbright Harbour.

Kirkcudbright provides a range of services including numerous galleries and craft outlets, two small supermarkets, independent shops, library, doctor’s surgery, optician, a cottage hospital, two veterinary practices, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and bowling green as well as primary and secondary schools.

The ruined Maclellan’s Castle and the harbour, both close to Moatwell, are the main features in the centre of the town and there are delightful riverside walks as well as the Blue Flag marina with excellent facilities.

The nearby market town of Castle Douglas also has a wide range of shops and other services and is designated as Scotland’s Food Town, while Wigtown is Scotland’s Book Town and hosts a celebrated annual book festival.

The Southwest of Scotland is well known for its mild climate, attractive unspoilt countryside and abundance and diversity of recreational pursuits and field sports, including shooting, stalking as well and trout and salmon fishing on numerous rivers and lochs.

A wide variety of beaches, coastal paths and beautiful walks are within easy reach. There are water sports and sailing on nearby Loch Ken as well as on the Solway Firth, along with excellent hill walking and cycling along some of the numerous cycle routes.

The 7stanes is a nationally renowned network of mountain biking trails in the hills and forest parks, linking seven mountain biking centres. In 2009 the International Dark Sky Association confirmed Dark Sky status on the Galloway Forest Park, the first area in Scotland to be so designated.

There is a picturesque 18 hole golf course at Kirkcudbright, as well as several golf courses within easy travelling distance including the Championship course of Southerness on the picturesque Solway Coast.

The agents will consider offers over £575,000.