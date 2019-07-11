An island home that offers its own unique identity

A unique island property with a diverse range of income and development opportunities is on the market.

Presented by Savills, Green Farm is a diverse holding which, in addition to a well-maintained principal dwelling, presents exciting opportunities for a purchaser to develop existing assets for their personal use or to create additional income streams.

The main dwelling, Green Farmhouse, is located centrally within the farm which consists of predominately grassland and enjoys extensive south facing views across the Stronsay Firth.

To the south of the farmhouse is a range of agricultural buildings, including both a traditional range of stone stores and workshops and more modern buildings suited to housing livestock and thus allowing the property to be operated for small-scale agriculture.

In addition, a productive polytunnel and substantial greenhouse, both with borehole-fed irrigation and an electricity supply to the greenhouse, offer additional amenity and lifestyle options at the property.

To the east of the farmyard, and benefitting from a separate access and open sea views, is a one bedroom stone cottage, The Ruah, currently furnished and operated as self-catering holiday accommodation.

A selection of redundant and derelict former dwellings and buildings lie away from the farmhouse to the eastern and western boundaries of the property, and, in accordance with local planning policy, present the opportunity to develop six residential dwellings (subject to planning consent).

The land is predominately grassland, with areas of heath and two peaty ponds. The southern property boundary is the shoreline which includes the sandy cove known as Sands of Green and further accessible areas of rocky coastline.

The landscape provides a habitat for a diverse range of bird and animal life, including sea otters, seals, migratory seabirds and owls.

The property presents ample opportunity to generate income, with the current owners having overtime let land for grazing and produced hay, vegetables and eggs for supply and sale across Orkney.

In addition to this and the holiday accommodation at The Ruah, a 10kW wind turbine provides electricity for use at the property and benefits from an index linked Feed in Tariff and electricity sales to the grid.

Green Farm sits in an enviable position on the southern coastline of the Isle of Eday, with uninterrupted views south across the Stronsay Firth and surrounding islands of the Orkney archipelago.

One of the North Isles, Eday lies approximately 15 miles from the Orkney Mainland and is served by both ferry services and an airport. At just under nine miles long, the island is a perfect location for those looking for a change of lifestyle while still benefitting from services which include a convenience store, primary school, medical centre and a church. Secondary schooling is provided on Orkney Mainland with weekday accommodation available for pupils.

With sandy beaches, rocky coves and expansive coastal views from open unspoilt headlands, both the immediate property at Green Farm and Eday as a whole presents a unique opportunity to become fully immersed in an island lifestyle.

The agents will consider offers over £480,000.

Visit HERE to read more.