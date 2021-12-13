An island home for sale in a wildlife haven

With its rural setting on the picturesque island of Islay, Coullabus Farm offers a superb opportunity for those looking to adopt a lifestyle change and reap the benefits of a country island life.

Presented by Bell Ingram and previously operated as an operational island dairy farm, the main farmhouse property now offers family accommodation over two levels, with an adjacent tastefully converted detached cottage giving opportunity for guest accommodation, with scope for significant secondary income.

Entrance to the property from the single-track island road is along a private track, leading into a central courtyard offering parking for several vehicles. The grounds surrounding the property are clearly defined by a traditional stone wall, creating a lovely backdrop to the gardens, with most areas laid to grass.

Coullabus Farm sits to the left and is of stone construction under a traditional slate roof. Entrance to the property is through a newly constructed sheltered porch, leading into a central hallway. Family accommodation is provided by way of four bedrooms on the ground floor, with the master bedroom enjoying open views to the front aspect.

The family bathroom has been designed as a walk-in wet room for added convenience and features a champagne two-piece bathroom suite and heated towel rail. A utility room is also located on the ground floor, giving access to washroom, store room and the side garden of the property.

A winding ash staircase leads from the central hallway to the first floor, where a large open plan kitchen dining room creates a stunning place to entertain friends and family. The room, with its coombed ceiling design, is warmed through by a feature Watson stove and feels like a natural place to congregate and socialise.

The kitchen opens through a snug / study and further to a family lounge, complete with wood burning stove. The first floor is completed by a washroom and separate home office. The property has a traditional, yet homely feel and is the perfect place to enjoy the many aspects of this remote island location.

Adjacent to the farmhouse, Coullabus Beag is a two-bedroom detached property, offering accommodation over a single level. The cottage was originally converted to accommodate elderly relatives but has since been operated as a successful holiday home, providing a secondary income.

Entrance to the cottage is from the courtyard parking through a sizable entrance vestibule and into a magnificent family lounge. A large bay window provides a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside and, in addition to roof windows, floods the room with natural daylight. The room is warmed by way of a feature wood burning stove.

The master bedroom is located to the right of the property, complete with a well specified en-suite wet-room bathroom. This room also enjoys open views to the front thanks to the installation of large French doors. The second bedroom is conveniently located to the left side of the property and is well appointed.

The kitchen is equipped with stylish wall and floor units, complimented by built-in appliances. The layout is completed by a stylish family bathroom and storage cupboard in the vestibule which in turn houses the modern hot water tank. In addition, Coullabus Beag is disability compliant and is fully suitable for wheelchair access.

Externally, the farmhouse benefits from extensive outbuildings, namely a large stone-built split-level machine workshop, store room, open workshop / storage and several ruined outbuildings.

Adjacent to the main farmhouse, the old byre has been partially renovated, with planning in place to convert to provide additional two-level accommodation. The additional courtyard buildings could also be reinstated to provide a superb and well-appointed structure, offering several opportunities for business, domestic use or as further accommodation.

To the front of the Coullabus Farm and Beag, lawns extend to the boundary wall, with far reaching views across to the RSPB reserve of Gruinart, where most of this wonderful area is within binocular range.

Besides the bird reserve, the area is well known as a haven for wildlife, with regular sightings of barn owls, deer, otters, seals and whales.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £595,000.