An impressive home packed with period details

Presented for sale by Rettie & Co, Membland is a stunning county house dating from 1956, close to one of the East Lothian’s most sought-after villages.

The house has a wealth of period detail and light airy rooms with large astragal windows that take full advantage of its elevated position and the southerly views to the Lammermuirs.

The house, which is harled white beneath a slate roof, is approached through timber gates with carriage lights on the posts which open to a short drive and a large gravel sweep in front of the house. The house and gardens are sheltered to the north and west by mature woodland.

Stone steps rise to the panelled front door, beneath a date stone, that opens to an entrance hall with doors to a cloakroom with separate WC, the reception hall and back hall. The reception hall has a parquet floor and a feature curved staircase rising to the first floor.

The parquet floor continues into the drawing room, which has a white marble fireplace, French door to the garden terrace and double doors to the dining room. The sitting room is panelled and has an open fireplace with timber mantel and a dual aspect. The dining room is open to the kitchen, creating a lovely entertaining space and has a French door to the garden.

The kitchen has a tiled floor, four oven Aga and bespoke timber units with brass handles topped by stone and timber worktops into which are set two Belfast sinks. From the kitchen there is access to a pantry and a door to the back hall which has a larder, boiler/drying rom and a fully fitted laundry.

At the end of the hall, a door opens to the large family room with a raised hearth housing a wood burning stove. There is a back staircase and a door to a cloakroom and boot room, which has a sink and fitted units with a back door set in the curved wall.

The principal staircase which has a decorative panel depicting three mythical birds rises to the first-floor galleried landing where an arch leads to an inner landing and a door to the dual aspect master bedroom with a separate dressing room and en-suite bathroom with bespoke fittings.

The inner landing continues to two double guest bedrooms served by a bathroom and separate WC. From the principal landing a passage, with a linen cupboard, WC and store; opens to two double bedrooms and a back landing with a further bedroom, family bathroom and large office/studio/playroom, which can be used as an additional bedroom and, where subject to planning permission, an en-suite bathroom could be created.

To the side of the house is a timber shed used to store garden machinery and a potting shed/garden store.

Adjoining the southern façade of the house with direct access from the drawing room is a large stone terrace, perfect for al fresco dining.

The terrace is flanked by herbaceous borders and leads to the extensive lawns that surround the house.

The lawns lead to a meadow and a tennis court (built in 2013) screened from the house by a beech hedge. To the east the lawn continues to parkland trees under which is a Wendy House with a viewing platform on the roof. Adjoining the potting shed is an enclosed kitchen garden with raised beds.

Membland lies about 1.5 miles west of the highly regarded village of Gifford and is situated approximately 21 miles from Edinburgh City centre in the foothills of the Lammermuirs.

The village, with its picturesque village green, pretty stone cottages and Yester House accessed from the avenue, is steeped in history and Reverend John Witherspoon, a Signatory on the Declaration of Independence, was born there. Most of the traditional stone buildings were originally Estate worker cottages and their charming mellowed stone construction, together with the Gifford Water running through the village, provide Gifford’s much sought after quiet and quite delightful ambiance.

The village boasts a local Co-operative store, a newsagent/Post Office, a park with play area, two Hotels/Pubs, a garage, church, café and a highly regarded primary school. Two golf courses lie close by, one with concessionary subscriptions for parishioners and there is a popular bowls club in the village.

There is a very active community with attractive village hall and Gifford hosts over 20 interest groups including an award-winning community film club, mini rugby, cricket and bridge club.

A much wider range of facilities including a Tesco Supermarket, a leisure centre with swimming pool, Compass Private Primary School and the Knox Academy Secondary School are available at the nearby town of Haddington (approximately 4 miles away).

Loretto School (Preparatory and Senior) at Musselburgh is about 20 minutes’ drive away. The property is ideally placed for the wealth of sporting opportunities available throughout the county – inland, in the nearby Lammermuir Hills or on the coast, a short drive away.

The agents will consider offers over £1,325,000.

