An ideal one bedroom home in a secure community

A modern home in the heart of cosmopolitan Edinburgh has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Paton & Co, 4 Raeburn Mews is a one bedroom mews house situated within a secure and private gated community in the heart of Stockbridge.

The property is well presented and in good condition and benefits from having a designated parking spaces to the front.

The well-proportioned accommodation includes a ground floor hallway, double bedroom with en-suite shower room and a spacious sitting/dining room with a modern, open plan and well-appointed kitchen with integrated appliances. 4 Raeburn Mews would suit a young professional or someone looking for a pied-a-terre.



4 Raeburn Mews is situated within the highly desirable, cosmopolitan area of Stockbridge in the heart of Edinburgh.

Stockbridge is one of the capital’s most popular parts of the city famed for its village atmosphere and superb choice of speciality shops, fashionable bars, quaint coffee shops and delis.

The newly developed Edinburgh Academicals offers additional shopping opportunities and first-class sporting facilities, whilst Glenogle Swimming Baths are just a short walk away.

The city’s business and financial districts are within easy reach either by foot or public transport as is John Lewis’ department stores, and the new state of the art St James Shopping Centre.

The property is also ideally positioned to take advantage of Edinburgh’s renowned art galleries, museums and historical attractions, International Film and Fringe Festivals, and Hogmanay celebrations.

The property benefits from being moments away from Edinburgh’s extensive cycle network, and a short distance on foot from numerous other recreational facilities and green spaces including the Royal Botanic Gardens, Inverleith Park which has an active tennis and bowling club and the Water of Leith Walkway.

The Raeburn Mews association currently charge £120 per annum to maintain the upkeep of the common parts, gardens and security gates.

The agents will consider offers over £270,000.