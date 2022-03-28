An exclusive luxury apartment brought to the market

An exclusive luxury appartment at Riverview, in the former Edington Mill, Duns, has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Paton & Co, 2 Riverview is one of five exclusive luxury apartments in what was originally the granary at Edington Mill.

The secluded and peaceful setting with spectacular views over the Whiteadder River can be enjoyed from the two south facing balconies throughout the day.

The surrounding countryside is known for its beauty along with a wealth of sporting and recreational opportunities. This superbly presented, and beautifully finished apartment occupies the entire first floor of Riverview and is in immaculate condition throughout.

The apartment is accessed via a lift to a private foyer. The master bedroom has a south and west facing wrap-around balcony and large en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and jacuzzi.

There are three further double bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities. The spacious sitting room opens into the dining room, enjoying a large balcony with incredible views.

The kitchen, which is positioned off the living room is well appointed offering a range of wall and base units with integrated appliances including induction hob, double oven, microwave, fridge freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine.

2 The Riverview would make an ideal home, an easily maintained second home, or an investment with the potential to produce significant income.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £275,000.