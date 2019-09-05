An eight-bedroom B listed home for £1.1m+

Belsyde House and Farm is a stunning country property comprising an eight bedroom B-Listed house.

Constructed in 1788, with an additional 1 bedroom annexe known as the West Wing, there are traditional stone outbuildings and a modern steading, agricultural land extending to approximately 73.37 acres (29.69 ha) and amenity woodland extending to 19.63 acres (7.94 ha) in all, for sale in three lots.

Presented by Davidson and Robertson (rural surveyors and consultants), it is situated on the south west edge of Linlithgow, Belsyde is suited to both equestrian and lifestyle buyers with commuting links to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Belsyde House and Farm is a beautiful country property forming a diversified farming unit, set in a picturesque location, benefitting from an elevated position with views across the surrounding countryside. In all the property extends to approximately 98.12 acres (36.70 ha).

Belsyde House is steeped in history, being the residence for Colonel Islay Ferrier. The property displays the Hamilton Coat of Arms on the west gable end, which date back to Colonel Ferrier’s wife’s family.

The property comprises a spacious and well-presented B-Listed three-storey house with 1 bed annexe known as the West Wing, steading including traditional stone and modern agricultural buildings, 73.37 acres (29.69 ha) permanent pasture and rough grazing and 19.63 acres (7.94 ha) of amenity woodland.

There are two static caravans and a chalet style cabin together with a parking area for caravans and mobile homes. There is the opportunity to apply for the necessary consents to create a small caravan or camping site.

Belsyde House is of traditional stone construction with a rendered finish under a slate roof, benefitting from outstanding scenic views of the surrounding countryside. Estimated to originally date from 1788, Belsyde offers the opportunity to provide extensive family accommodation whilst retaining the charming country character throughout and is in move-in

condition.

Having formerly been used as a B&B, there is also an opportunity to recreate this with the number of bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, an ideal location, along with the one bedroom self-contained West Wing.

The range of traditional outbuildings lying to the east of the house comprise a U-shaped steading of stone construction under a corrugated fibre cement pitched roof with concrete floor throughout. This building provides potential conversion opportunities such as stabling, Air BnB or holiday let, subject to the necessary consents.

The smaller outbuildings retain many character features including an old stable and historic stove. Some of the outbuildings are in need of upgrading but present the opportunity for renovation into something bespoke.

In addition, there are two steel portal frame buildings to the north of the traditional steading, previously used as a workshop and for general storage.

Belsyde benefits from an extensive private and sheltered garden, which surrounds the property on all sides. This is currently laid to lawn with a stone slabbed area. The garden has well established borders with mature shrubs and trees.

A further garden and seating area is located to the south of the house over the Ha-Ha. There is a large tarmacked driveway at the front of the property providing ample parking for multiple vehicles.

The steading at Belsyde comprises both a traditional U shaped steading and two modern agricultural buildings. The traditional steading offers potential for development, subject to the necessary consents.

There are two static caravans and a chalet style cabin located to the south of the steading. It is understood that the chalet was constructed approximately 30 years ago. A small area adjacent to the steading has been utilised for caravan storage with 6 hook ups.

Land: 12.67 acres (5.13 ha) or thereby.

To the north of the dwelling lies a grass paddock extending to approximately 3.17 acres (1.28 ha) with a woodland area extending to 3.31 acres (1.34 ha). The remainder of the land is located to the south of the dwelling and extends to 6.19 acres (2.51 ha) of grass land. Historically this has been utilised as sheep grazing with a crop of hay/silage taken but it would be suitable for equestrian or livestock purposes. This land is classified as Grade 3.1 and 4.2 under the James Hutton Institute Land Capability for Agricultural Classification.

Lot 2: 66.53 acres (26.92 ha)) or thereby

Lot 2 consists of 15.01 acres (6.07 ha) permanent pasture and 35.73 acres (14.46 ha) rough grazing. The land is currently utilised for sheep grazing on a seasonal basis. The land is classified as Grade 4.2 and 5.1 under the James Hutton Institute Land Capability for Agricultural Classification. Lot 2 lies within the Central Scotland Green Network Contribution Area and is therefore currently eligible for additional grant funding for forestry creation.

The woodland is split into a number of shelterbelt and wooded areas throughout consisting of a range of mixed native broadleaf species. The planted area extends to approximately 15.79 acres (6.39 ha) in all. Access to Lot 2 is via the old Drove Road which runs along the western boundary of the property. This road is not owned but there is a right of access over the track.

Lot 3: 13.80 acres (5.58 ha) or thereby of grazing land

Lot 3 is a block of permanent pasture including shelter belt extending in all to 13.80 acres (5.58 ha) or thereby. The land is currently utilised for sheep grazing on a seasonal basis. The land is classified as Grade 3.1 and 4.2 under the James Hutton Institute Land Capability for Agricultural Classification. Access is currently gained via the fields in Lot 1 and therefore, if purchased as a separate lot, the sellers will install an access gate onto the drove road.

Situated in central Scotland, Belsyde Farm lies approximately two miles south west of Linlithgow and four miles north of Bathgate. The property is only eight miles from the M8 and 4.5 miles from the M9, providing excellent commuting links to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling. Linlithgow also benefits from frequent rail links to both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The town of Linlithgow offers an excellent range of shops, supermarkets, cafés, bars, restaurants, leisure facilities and professional services. Linlithgow is an attractive town steeped in history, with Linlithgow Palace being the birthplace of James V and Mary Queen of Scots.

Belsyde Farm is currently in the Linlithgow Primary and Linlithgow Academy school catchments, both of which are known for the quality of their facilities and teaching.

The local area offers many opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast including the Forth & Clyde & Union Canal, which is a short walk from Belsyde Farm. Muiravonside Country Park and Beecraigs Country Park, which is located to the east, caters for a wide range of leisure and recreational activities from an adventure play area to walking, cycling and horse riding.

The agents will consider offers over £1.1million.

For more information visit HERE.