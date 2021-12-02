An eco-friendly home with beautiful views

An imaginatively conceived architect designed detached modern home has been made available for sale.

Presented by Robb Residential, Inveruel, in Colintraive, Argyll & Bute, has been completed in a craftsman like manner with quality internal and external finishes.

There are engineered hardwoods, quality ironmongery, deluxe range kitchen and sanitary ware as well as complimentary coloured ceramics.

It has an elevated setting with sublime southwestern views to Loch Riddon, mountains and glens.

The house has been completed to ensure maximum heat retention and fuel efficiency and it is presented in clean and pristine condition. Internally, the property is deceptively spacious, there is an emphasis on light, bright and airy living space and easy daily running and management.

Externally, the front elevation of the house displays tasteful use of exposed natural stone, with windows, cedar facia boards and soffits complimenting the natural colour tones of the stone. The side and rear elevations are completed in a permanent cream colour hi spec ‘k-rend’, and the house is all under a slated roof.

Inveruel is perfectly set up for principal family living, Colintraive is a location of great natural scenic beauty and is a recognised holiday destination, accordingly, Inveruel lends itself perfect as a second or holiday home or as an income producing self catering holiday letting home.

Due to the spectacular location and the quality of the property, the present owners generate in excess of 40 weeks of letting income per annum.

The ground floor has a glazed outer door with leaded detail and matching side screens to reception hallway with part tiled and part engineered hardwood flooring, cloaks/wc/shower/wet room, twin leaf glazed hardwood doors to open plan sitting room with deep set open fireplace with slate hearth and rustic timber over mantle, picture window formation, open plan to formal dining room, itself open to a bright morning room, with three glazed walls and sliding patio door with patio and gardens access.

Twin leaf glazed doors lead to an informal dining and breakfasting room itself with twin leaf doors and side screens overlooking and providing access to front patio and gardens, open plan to well-equipped and integrated kitchen with coffee and breakfasting island.

There is a large utility room with rear door, fitted units, ceiling pulley slate tile floor and coat hooks.

Bedroom one (master) has hardwood flooring, mirror fitted wardrobes, deluxe en suite wet/shower room with glass wet zone type shower. Bedroom two also features hardwood flooring and patio doors with access to patio and gardens.

There is a staircase leading to first floor upper hallway, two general purpose stores and attic access hatch, bedroom three with mirror fitted wardrobes and dormer window formation, and bedroom four with dormer window formation and mirror fitted wardrobes.

The large family bath and shower room has a free standing French roll top bath, separate glass screen shower and velux windows. Bedroom five has a dormer to the side and en suite shower room.

The gardens feature an asphalt surfaced driveway flanked by lawns with spring bulbs leads up to the upper gardens where there is a good vehicle turning and hardstanding apron fronted by close board fencing.

A personal gate is set in low level stone wall leads to level front gardens, composite resin deck and steps with glass balustrading to gravel and flagstone front patio. The side lawn returns to the rear gardens where there is a sheltered flagstone patio and terrace with pathway and gravel inserts backed by natural rocky outcrop at the rear.

A deep water mooring can be arranged, if required, via the Dutchmans Wreck Mooring association.

Inveruel has an outstanding quiet coastal situation with in a national scenic area on the edge of the Cowal Peninsula on the very edge of Loch Riddon. The house enjoys a raised vantage point, just off the old single track with passing places coastal road just to the north west of Colintraive and the highly scenic narrows of the famous Kyles of Bute.

From its raised setting there are spectacular uninterrupted western water views from the property over Loch Riddon which is a deep sheltered sea loch anchorage surrounded by steep sided mountains and glens.

The area is famous for its natural scenic beauty. The narrows of the Kyles of Bute provide a scenic boating route through from the Clyde estuary to Colintraive, Tighnabruaich, Portavadie and the fishing village of Tarbert at Loch Fyne. From Ardrishaig near the head of Loch Fyne, it is then on through the Crinan Canal to the Western Isles.

Colintraive (three miles south) has a hotel with a friendly bar and an enviable reputation for gastro pub and restaurant cuisine, a shop, post office, heritage centre, community garden and centre with an all-weather bowling green. There is a small church in the village and the community is very active, supportive and welcoming.

From Colintraive there is a short and regular (every 30 minutes) Calmac ferry crossing to the neighbouring Island of Bute which takes 5 minutes journey time. The main town on Bute is Rothesay where there are local shops, a supermarket and a further ferry to the Clyde coast. On the island there is a long sandy bay with a beach café which is excellent for bathing and dog walking.

The other main centre in the area is Dunoon which provides further shops, supermarket and services, in addition to two competing ferry services across the Clyde. Excellent local medical services are delivered from Tighnabruaich.

There is a local primary school at Glendaruel and secondary schooling is available at Dunoon Grammar, which has an excellent reputation. A school bus runs from Colintraive to Dunoon Grammar in the morning and afternoon to transport students to and from school. It is possible for some of the students to board at the school.

The area offers much in the way of relaxing outdoor pursuits including yachting and boating, golf, fishing, hill walking and country walks in an area rich in history. The Cowal Way stretches from Portavadie on Loch Fyne and travels for some 31 miles to Arrochar through some of the most dramatic and picturesque sea and landscapes on the west coast.

A scenic 9-hole golf course is at Kames, with further courses on the Island of Bute and at Dunoon. Sea, river and loch fishing are also available in the area as are a number of shoots run either commercially or by syndicates. Some of the local estates allow stalking by arrangement. Superb birdwatching can be enjoyed from the comfort of the house as many bird species migrate through the small estuary in front of the property.

Local bus services run to Tighnabruaich, Rothesay and Dunoon.

The Braehead shopping centre to the west of Glasgow is only 47 miles (including a short ferry crossing over the Clyde) and has Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s, a range of High Street multiples, plus an IKEA superstore. Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Morrisons each have large outlets in Greenock, circa 10 minutes (in normal driving conditions) from the Gourock ferry terminal.

The city of Glasgow is 52 miles by ferry and provides extensive retail, commercial, cultural, higher educational and leisure services.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £550,000.