An early bird offer for those seeking a new build home

A Scots housebuilder is offering a special opportunity for one buyer to secure their ideal home off plan via their exclusive Early Bird Option.

Five star-rated housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Homes have launched a new development of three to five bedroom homes in Killearn, near Stirling.

The Early Bird Option enables buyers to secure a new property now while allowing plenty of time to market and sell their existing home.

The Bryce is a popular three bed semi-detached home, ideal for young families, professionals and downsizers. Featuring a dramatic corner window in the lounge which bathes the room in light, there is also a generous, open-plan kitchen / family room, opening via patio doors onto the rear garden.

Priced at £280,000, The Bryce is the last remaining off-plan plot currently available. More homes will be released to market later this year.

The property styles at this stunning location are taken from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ iconic Design Collection of luxury homes where an emphasis on space and light is as evident as the top-of-the-range quality finishes.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes use only the highest quality products from their base of trusted suppliers, with bathroom sanitaryware by Roca Debba, chrome fittings by Hansgrohe, and wall tiling by Porcelanosa – all as standard.

Homes at Buchanan Views will offer a high-specification throughout with private enclosed rear gardens, while the development itself also boasts lots of green space and a pretty square.

The village of Killearn is noted for its picturesque setting and excellent amenities including local shops, post office, and eateries. There is also a health centre, veterinary clinic, and various sports pitches.

Buchanan Views is located near the Glebe (village green), which, alongside the village and church halls, provides a focal point for a number of locally-organised activities and events. Schooling is provided at the local primary school, play group or nursery, while older children can attend the nearby Balfron High School just three miles away on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Buchanan Views offers excellent transport links to Glasgow and Stirling and is situated in open countryside with Loch Lomond and the Campsie Fells only a short drive away.

Joanne Casey, director of Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: ‘The beautiful location and idyllic setting of Buchanan Views reflects the luxury of the homes we have carefully selected for this exceptional site.

‘Combined with world-renowned scenery and convenient local amenities, this picturesque development offers the best of country living and modern convenience, surrounded by one of Scotland’s most attractive and charming locales.

‘When buyers pick up their keys at Buchanan Views, they can be sure of getting a quality home. Following independent certification and approval, a director from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes personally carries out a final inspection, with no detail too small to be noted and rectified if needed – ensuring that homebuyers will walk into their dream home.’

A sales centre and show home are due to open at the development in Killearn in September 2018. In the meantime, a Bryce show home can be viewed at Midton Fields in Howwood, East Renfrewshire.

Click HERE for more information.