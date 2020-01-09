An attractive villa in a quiet woodland area

A spacious villa with landscaped gardens in a quiet woodland development is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, 10 Ramsay Wood is a well appointed two storey villa sitting in its own landscaped grounds within a quiet woodland residential area in Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway.

The spacious accommodation lends itself to family life or entertaining with ease. With double glazing and oil fired central heating, complete with new boiler, the house is cosy and modern, and has the additional advantage of 20 solar panels, installed in 2011 with high level feed-in tariff.

On the ground floor, glazed doors flood each room with light. The current owners have created an open arch to connect the kitchen to the dining room, which in turn connects to the south facing conservatory, resulting in an excellent space for entertaining guests. Fibre broadband has been installed in 2019.

The property features a double garage and landscaped gardens.

Ramsay Wood is a sought after woodland residential development on the edge of the popular small town of Gatehouse of Fleet.

Gatehouse has a good range of local facilities including a primary school, hotels, bank, chemist, doctor’s surgery, coffee shops, postal service and two small supermarkets. A wider range of services can be found in the surrounding towns of Kirkcudbright, Castle Douglas and Newton Stewart.

There is sailing and sea angling on the Solway as well as other water sports, the area’s rivers and lochs provide good opportunities for salmon, sea trout and trout fishing.

The nearby harbour town of Kirkcudbright is known as Scotland’s Artist Town, with its blue-flag awarded marina. There are also sandy, picturesque beaches within close proximity to Gatehouse at Sandgreen and Mossyard.

There are good communications to the area with regular flights to London and mainland Europe from Prestwick Airport 65 miles north, and Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports, 113 and 116 miles respectively. There is a mainline Railway Station in Dumfries (32 miles) and the M74 Motorway network is 55 miles to the east.

This property has a guide price of £395,000.