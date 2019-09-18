An attractive home in a quiet conservation area

A beautifully presented family home in well-maintained private gardens is on the property market.

Presented by Robb Residential, Enterkin is a handsome detached house which dates from the 1950s. It is completed in white painted harled finish under a slated roof. The house stands amid mature, well stocked and private gardens.

The accommodation is generous, excellent for family living and is laid out over two light and bright and easily managed levels. The house has many fine features including working fireplaces, dressed oak timbers feature oriel fenestration and a south facing conservatory.

Enterkin is set in a prime location in the mature residential central part of the village, the house is on a broad corner site which extends to about 0.789 acres and surrounding full height stone walls ensure, children and pet safety as well as maximum privacy and seclusion.

The ground floor comprises: Double leaf hardwood outer storm doors to entrance vestibule with tiled floor, leaded glass door to broad reception hallway featuring dressed oak panel to ¾ height, under stairs stores/wine cellar, cloaks/wc, shelved store, fine drawing room with living flame effect gas fire on Westmoreland slate hearth, feature corner fenestration with window box seating, sitting room with slate hearth fire, twin leaf doors to conservatory with cast iron floor grilles, formal dining room, butlers pantry with fitted glass fronted cabinetry and hatch to kitchen, breakfasting kitchen with 4 oven Aga range cooker, pulley, rear hallway and door to gardens, coal cellar & gas meter, utility room with return door to kitchen, shelved pantry. Main front cloakroom with wood panel, leaded glass door to front gardens, separate wc.

On the first floor: Broad oak staircase with leaded glass window at half landing, full landing with fitted cupboard off, bedroom 1, bedroom 2 with wash hand basin, shower room with leaded glass window, bedroom 3 with feature corner fenestration, fitted furniture and en suite shower room, bedroom 4 with fitted furniture, dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

There is a retractable timber ladder to floored attic space.

Outbuildings include a boiler house with vented door, integral double garage with concertina door, concrete floor, light, power and water points, gardeners wc, garden/potting shed, gazebo summer house with rosemary tile roof, dog kennels and fenced enclosure, and greenhouse.

Stone gate piers with double and personal gates lead to a black top vehicle turning and hard standing apron, gate to enclosed gardens at southern side, crazy paved terrace with shrubs, rose beds and well stocked borders. Black top pathway to corner seat and mature beech tree canopy, lawn with spring bulbs, western beds are stocked with colourful Pieris, azaleas, rhododendrons and a wide assortment of alpine plants. Lower level lawn fringed with birches, flowering fruit trees, Acer canopy, fine magnolia and tall conifer, stone terraces at the front of the house with steps and via a series of red whin chip stone pathways through well stocked alpine beds.

Enterkin is set in mature corner gardens at the junctions of Glencairn and Porterfield Roads in the very heart of prime and mature Kilmacolm.

The house is set amid mature and private gardens which extend to about 0.8 acres. The gardens are bounded by a substantial and full height stone wall which creates great privacy and seclusion as well as children and pet safety.

Kilmacolm village is one of the prettiest and most popular villages in West Renfrewshire and has a real sense of community and heart. The village has an excellent range of local stores offering everyday provisions and there are popular village restaurants and coffee and gift shops.

The village centre and most of the local amenities remain within a comfortable short walk from Enterkin. There is a thriving social community and there are clubs catering for golf, tennis, squash and bowling. Kilmacolm Golf Club is only a few hundred yards away to the east and offers a challenging 18 hole heath/parkland course designed by the acclaimed course architect James Braid.

Kilmacolm also has an excellent health and fitness centre at Birkmyre Park.

Surrounding countryside is some of the most attractive in West Renfrewshire and for the outdoor enthusiast this is fine walking country. The Sustrans cycle track leads to many other parts of central Scotland.

The Knapps Loch is famed for its brown trout angling and is popular for dog walking, and the River Gryffe has runs of salmon at the back end. Castle Semple loch offers inland sailing and the Firth of Clyde has excellent chandlery and marina services at Inverkip, Largs and Ardrossan as well as some of the UKs most scenic and enjoyable coastal sailing.

Kilmacolm has an excellent local primary school and the independent St Columbas, with its enviable record of academic achievement, richly deserves its sought after label. Glasgow has further independent schooling.

Kilmacolm also has a regular bus service to Glasgow and there are main line rail links at Langbank (4.5 miles) and Johnstone (7 miles). Glasgow Airport is only 10 miles and offers domestic and international flights.

The agents will consider offers over £799,000.

For more details, click HERE.